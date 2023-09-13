Bruna Biancardi joins Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo in collaborating with Alo Yoga

After Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Neymar's current partner, Bruna Biancardi has also collaborated with the activewear brand, Alo.

Bruna Biancardi confirmed her relationship with the former Paris Saint-Germain star in April 2022. The model and social media influencer took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures, where she can be seen wearing a black and white attire from Alo.

"So happy to be a part of @alo @aloyoga team now," Biancardi captioned her post on Instagram.

Other than Biancardi, a few other famous figures from the world of football have recently joined the activewear brand.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo were among the first ones to join hands with the fitness brand. In addition to them, Dele's partner, Cindy Kimberly is also on the list.

According to Netinfluencer, other famous A-List celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and more have also been spotted wearing Alo athleisure.

When did Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi start dating?

Neymar Jr. has been dating the Brazilian model and social media influencer since 2021. The couple decided to make their relationship public in April 2022 via a social media post. In the shared pictures, the couple was celebrating Biancardi's birthday with their families.

According to People Magazine, the couple got separated for a brief period in the summer of 2022. However, the two had a reconciliation and it was confirmed after Bruna Biancardi wished happy birthday to the former Barcelona attacker in February 2023.

Two months later, the couple announced that they were expecting a child together with a pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram. It was later revealed that the couple will be welcoming a baby girl.

However, differences increased between the couple after Neymar reportedly cheated on her pregnant girlfriend with blogger Fernanda Campo.

The Brazilian forward later took to Instagram and issued a public apology. According to Grazia Magazine, Bruna Biancardi's sister, Bianca disapproved of his apology by stating that the 31-year-old should 'stop dealing with serious situations with laughter'.