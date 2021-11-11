“Bruno has better consistency but Pogba is a better footballer” - Former England cricketer Darren Gough makes interesting claim on Manchester United stars

Former England cricketer Darren Gough has shared his opinion of two players in Manchester United's star-studded squad. He has compared Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee of €105 million. Fernandes joined United from Sporting for an initial fee of €55 million in January 2020. Both players have guided Solskjaer's midfield in recent seasons, but Darren Gough believes that Paul Pogba is more talented than Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking with TalkSPORT, Gough explained:

"When I look at Fernandes and Pogba, I think the better footballer is Pogba. I honestly do. [Pogba has] done it at bigger clubs and at the highest level."

When asked who the better footballer was in a Manchester United shirt, Gough answered:

"For consistency, Fernandes, but the better footballer is Pogba. We haven't seen that at Old Trafford on a consistent basis and that's the problem."

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein #MUFC theathletic.com/2820385/2021/0… 🚨 Exclusive: Paul Pogba leaning towards signing new Manchester United contract. Saturday had major impact on 28yo’s thinking over future. Many factors to consider but now a genuine chance that once talks resume an extension may follow @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Exclusive: Paul Pogba leaning towards signing new Manchester United contract. Saturday had major impact on 28yo’s thinking over future. Many factors to consider but now a genuine chance that once talks resume an extension may follow @TheAthleticUK #MUFC theathletic.com/2820385/2021/0…

Darren Gough also weighed in on Pogba's contract, which is notably on the verge of expiring this summer:

"It's bad management, I tell you. It's a situation where whether you like [Pogba's] agent or not, and a lot of people don't, they do the business and they want the best deal for their client. Manchester United don't think he's worth the new deal that he's wanting. They're gonna lose him again for the second time for free."

Paul Pogba could become Premier League's highest earner with contract request

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Reports have circulated about Paul Pogba's desire to renew his contract with Manchester United on one condition. It is that the club give him a pay rise that will make him the highest earner in the Premier League.

After a scintillating start to the season, the star's form has dipped badly, with his red card during Liverpool's 5-0 win at Old Trafford bringing things to a head. Pogba is also injured, which is likely to reduce his negotiating power as well.

Manchester United aren't intent on losing a World Cup winner who they paid €105 million for in 2016, but it is unlikely that they will agree to the star's wage demands. There are also rumors that the club will shut Pogba out of play if he doesn't agree to a new contract by January. He will be allowed to pre-sign a contract with a new club for free from January and join them later in the summer.

If United agree to Pogba's proposal for a highest-earner clause, the star will surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's reported wage of £480,000. CR7 is currently the highest wage earner at Old Trafford.

