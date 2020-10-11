Bruno Fernandes clashed with fellow Manchester United players and manager Solskjaer during loss to Spurs

Manchester United were on the receiving end of a brutal 6-1 defeat to Tottenham last weekend, marking the joint-worst defeat the club had suffered in the Premier League, leading Bruno Fernandes to clash with his teammates.

The Portugal international had put United ahead from the spot in only the second minute, but a chaotic first half performance saw the club go into the break with a 4-1 deficit and one man down.

Manchester United's performance was truly dire, and none of the players played to the standard expected by the fans.

This was seemingly too much for Bruno Fernandes and he lashed out at his teammates at half-time of the game, repeatedly yelling ''We are Manchester United. This is not supposed to be happening.''

He also reportedly clashed with his manager in the dressing room, and was replaced at the break.

Some staff members opened the lid on what transpired in the dressing room, saying:

“You couldn’t help but hear him. He was clearly in a rage after having a face like thunder when he raced down the tunnel. He laid into team-mates, accusing them of not upholding the proud name of Manchester United. He kept yelling, ‘We are supposed to be Manchester United. This shouldn’t be happening.' It was clear that the manager also came under fire because he was going on about the wrong tactics.''

It is unclear if the comments by Bruno Fernandes had a direct impact on his substitution at half-time, with the former Sporting Lisbon man replaced by Fred, although Spurs still dominated proceedings.

Bruno Fernandes' impact on Manchester United

Advertisement

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

When Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January, the club were 14 points behind Leicester City on the table and thoughts of securing a top four finish seemed a distant dream.

However, the Portugal international instantly made an impact and was the driving force as the Red Devils soared up the table, eventually sealing a third-place finish on the final day.

His performance saw him named as the Manchester United Player of the Year, and fans expected him to kick on from where he left off last season.

Manchester United, however, failed to significantly strengthen their squad and are suffering the consequences, with just three points picked up from three matches so far.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes is currently on international duty with Portugal and could be in action for Manchester United when they take on Newcastle United next weekend.