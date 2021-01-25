"Bruno Fernandes is having that Eric Cantona effect" - Martin Keown hails Portuguese midfielder's impact on Manchester United

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has said that Bruno Fernandes' impact on Manchester United has been tremendous since he signed for the club almost a year ago.

Manchester United's unbelievable rise since the signing of the Portuguese midfielder continued on Sunday night when they eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup.

Bruno Fernandes came on as a second-half substitute, and with the game tied at 2-2, he made the match-winning contribution.

Fabinho had fouled Edinson Cavani on the edge of the box, and Fernandes stepped up with a free-kick that beat Alisson Becker at the far-post.

In his column in The Daily Mail, Keown said that despite being a different kind of player to Eric Cantona, Bruno Fernandes is having a similar effect on Manchester United.

The 54-year-old wrote:

"I remember man-marking Eric Cantona on my England debut in 1992 and battling with him in the Premier League. Cantona unlocked the door for Manchester United’s success in his five seasons at the club. He and Bruno Fernandes are clearly different types of player, but Fernandes is having that Cantona effect."

In his column, Keown also wrote that Bruno Fernandes' impact on Manchester United has not been limited to his own performances.

According to the former Arsenal man, Fernandes' ability to make things happen every time he is on the ball has made his teammates follow his lead. He said:

"Team-mates are following his lead. Every time Fernandes gets the ball, he tries to make something happen. That’s his mentality."

Manchester United are currently top of the Premier League, even though Manchester City could usurp them if they win their game in hand.

Keown stated that the winner against Liverpool will give the Red Devils belief in the title race. He wrote:

"His winner on Sunday will give United great belief. Beating one of your biggest rivals lets you know you are as good as them, if not better. United must now take that belief and use it in the Premier League title race."

Manchester United next face bottom club Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, as they look to continue their great form in recent weeks.