Bruno Fernandes explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was frustrated despite Portugal qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Bruno Fernandes has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo was frustrated despite Portugal qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Bruno Fernandes said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a hungry striker and he gets frustrated when he doesn't score.

Bruno said it's natural for strikers to express frustration when they don't score. Cristiano Ronaldo set Bruno Fernandes up for the first goal against North Macedonia. Bruno also scored the second goal, assisted by Bernardo Silva in the second half to help Portugal qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed frustrated, at times raising his arms in fury for not scoring goals in the two qualifier matches.

Speaking to TUDN after the win against North Macedonia, Bruno Fernandes revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo was frustrated. Explaining Ronaldo's frustration in the match, Bruno said:

"Because he's the striker, he wants to score goals, it's normal, Cristiano, like any striker, lives off goals, if he can't score them, frustration is normal, I want him to be angry if he doesn't score, because I want him to score goals all the games, for me he has to do them, not that he has the obligation, but because he is our striker, we have the obligation to try to follow the strikers in the best possible way.''

The 27-year-old said that he wants all the Portuguese strikers, including their legend Cristiano Ronaldo, to score more and more goals. He added:

"I want him to be angry, Jota to be angry, Joao Félix , all the other strikers, André , everyone has to be angry if they don't score goals, happy because we won the game, but angry because they don't score goals, it's the striker's job , score goals.''

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva will be a force to recon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal have successfully completed their task of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, beating Turkey and North Macedonia comfortably in the qualifiers.

The Portuguese trident, combining Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, has risen to the occasion for their national team. The trio played an exceptional role in both the qualifiers, and will certainly be a formidable force to reckon with in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bernardo Silva's shot was deflected from the post and was well placed for Otavio to score Portugal's first goal against Turkey. The three experienced campaigners were key in getting through the first hurdle vs Turkey, while Bruno's brace against North Macedonia got them through to Qatar.

Portugal will look to build upon the three forwards to challenge opponents at the World Cup later this year.

