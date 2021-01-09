Bruno Fernandes explains Paul Pogba's struggles at Manchester United this season

Paul Pogba has struggled for consistency at Manchester United this season. In a recent interview, his midfield partner Bruno Fernandes has revealed what he thinks is the reason behind the Frenchman's poor form.

According to the Portugal international, Pogba's bout with COVID-19 earlier in the campaign has played a role in his struggles.

Speaking to NBS Sport, Fernandes said, "But of course the beginning of the season was hard for Paul because he had COVID. We know it's not a joke, it's hard to come back after 15 days isolated doing nothing.

"It was really difficult for Paul to find his form but I think he's much better and feeling much more confident."The goal against West Ham gave him much more confidence to understand."The team needs him and he has the quality to help us."

Having initially been left out of the Manchester United starting lineup this season, Paul Pogba has become an important member of the team in recent weeks. The player has been putting on performances that highlight his talent as of late.

Pogba also spoke about how COVID-19 affected his performance after scoring the winning goal against West Ham in December.

"It’s hard to explain. Even in training, I would say to the fitness coach that I feel strange. It’s not me. I got tired very fast and I’m out of breath really fast. In the first game of the season, I couldn’t run. I was trying," said Paul Pogba.

"I spoke with the manager. I said I will start the game and let’s see. But I was very out of breath and it took me a long time to get back to my fitness," added Pogba.

Will Pogba be at Manchester United next summer?

Paul Pogba has spent five years at Manchester United.

Paul Pogba's contract at Old Trafford will expire in the summer of 2022. With just over a year left on his current deal, the player could seek a move in the summer.

Pogba's agent had come out and stated that his time at Manchester United was over. The player himself admitted to being tempted by a new challenge elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether a new contract will be offered to the World Cup winner. However, a failure to sign the player to a new deal could see United lose the 27-year-old for free.