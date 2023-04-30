Bruno Fernandes heaps praises on 7 Manchester United stars following win over Aston Villa

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was in a jubilant mood following 1-0 Premier League home win against Aston Villa on Sunday, April 30. The Portuguese ace scored the only goal of the game. He lavished praise on seven of his teammates after the clash at Old Trafford.

After Emiliano Martinez spilled Marcus Rashford's effort, Fernandes capitalized on the error to hand the Red Devils the lead in the 39th minute. Speaking to the media after the game, he praised the team's defensive resilience against the Villans.

Apart from the starting back four of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia, Fernandes also spoke highly of David de Gea, Casemiro, and substitute Harry Maguire. Fernandes said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We know that we have people missing [through injury]. He [Harry Maguire] was not in his best condition and he came to help us at the end, coming on in the last few minutes to help the team."

Fernandes added:

"He has not been in the best form or fit enough to play. I thought Victor [Lindelof] was outstanding today and was one of the best on the pitch, him and Casemiro. They were two of the best in the team. But I thought Diogo [Dalot] was incredible. Luke [Shaw], playing out of position again, was unbelievable."

Further highlighting the importance of the clean sheet, Fernandes said:

"Tyrell [Malacia] was really good and for David, as always, we are really happy to keep clean sheets for him because we know how important it is for 'keepers. Obviously the rest of the team did a really good performance."

The Manchester United midfielder concluded:

"We could have got a few more goals, but they are tough team to play against; they are well-organised, have good patterns and it is never easy."

Bruno Fernandes' form will be key for Manchester United's top-four ambitions

Bruno Fernandes has been in great form for Manchester United this season. He has scored 11 goals and has provided 14 assists in 52 matches across competitions.

United are fourth in the Premier League table with 63 points from 32 games. They trail third-placed Newcastle United by two points, having played one game more than the Magpies.

Fernandes is one of Manchester United's most important players and is also an engine for the team. Hence, his form is crucial for the side's hopes of finishing in the top four and securing a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

They have already won the Carabao Cup this season and will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

