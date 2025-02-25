Bruno Fernandes involved in bizarre bust-up at halftime during Everton vs Manchester United - Reports

According to a report by talkSPORT, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was involved in a bust-up with Everton legend Derek Mountfield when the sides clashed in the Premier League on Saturday (February 22). The Portuguese star took exception to the former Toffees defender gesturing towards him and his team as they walked out of the changing rooms trailing 2-0 after the break.

Ad

Mountfield played for the Merseyside club from 1982 to 1988, scoring 24 goals in 148 games to help the team win one FA Cup, one Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger, and three community shields.

Bruno Fernandes inspired a comeback for Manchester United in the second half, scoring a freekick past Jordan Pickford in the 72nd minute. He then delivered another freekick that sowed chaos in the box, allowing Manuel Ugarte to draw the game level.

The Red Devils' poor Premier League season continues. Ruben Amorim's men have lost three and won just one of their last five games. After 26 games, they are in 15th place, closer to the relegation battle than European football.

Ad

Trending

"It’s not where this club has to be, so we need to demand more from ourselves," Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United players to demand more of themselves.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has urged his teammates to demand more of themselves amid the club's terrible season. The Red Devils are enduring their worst campaign in a generation and currently sit in 15th place on the table.

Ad

Speaking to the press after his side struggled to a 2-2 draw in their last-ever game at Goodison Park, the Portuguese star urged his teammates to recognize they are not where they should be. Speaking to MUTV (via the Independent), Fernandes said:

“Every point now is massive for us because we are in a position that is very tough for us, that we shouldn’t be and unfortunately every point counts for us at the moment.”

Ad

“We need to be aware that the position we are is not the best. It’s not where this club has to be, so we need to demand more from ourselves, understanding that we need every point in the league from now on every game we have ahead," he added.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best players at Manchester United since he arrived in January 2020 for a reported € 65 million fee from Sporting Lisbon. He has scored 89 times and provided 78 assists in 271 games for the side since he arrived to help them to the FA Cup and League Cup. Despite their poor season, he has managed 10 goals and 12 assists in 38 games throughout the campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback