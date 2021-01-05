Bruno Fernandes issues warning to Manchester United teammates as Premier League title race intensifies

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has told his teammates not to get carried away by their position in the Premier League table as they look to challenge Liverpool for the title this season.

The Portuguese midfielder has undoubtedly been the Red Devils' best player this season. He has scored eleven goals and recorded seven assists in just 16 Premier League games in the current campaign.

When asked about being level on points with Liverpool after Manchester United's recent win against Aston Villa, Bruno Fernandes told BBC Sport:

"Of course, but it's far away the end of the Premier League so we have to keep going, train hard and try to keep winning.You have to keep this mentality of winning and winning."

The Red Devils have been in scintillating form in recent weeks following a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League season. They have won four of their last five top-flight games and are yet to lose an away game this season.

Their improved home form has seen them climb up the Premier League table. Manchester United are currently joint-top with Liverpool in the league standings but they have a game in hand over their arch-rivals.

🗣️ Our December Player of the Month is just getting started 👊#MUFC @B_Fernandes8 pic.twitter.com/qzqtclVkzY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 1, 2021

Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes will be looking to continue their good form as Liverpool struggle to be consistent

Manchester United are currently joint-top of the Premier League table with Liverpool

Reigning champions Liverpool have struggled to maintain consistency this season. Their latest loss to Southampton in the Premier League on Monday night makes it just two wins in their last five games for the defending champions.

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United should be unphased by Liverpool's results and must focus on continuing their run of good form.

Manchester United's next match is a semi-final clash with cross-town rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils will be eager to win a trophy early in the season and will be hoping the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford continue their good form on Wednesday night.

3️⃣3️⃣ goal involvements in 3️⃣0️⃣ #PL games is some record, @B_Fernandes8! 🔥



We take off our hat to the former United man who bettered that tally! 😉#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2021

However, Manchester United were recently dealt a blow in the form of a three-game ban handed to Edinson Cavani by the FA over a social media post.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will, however, be delighted with the recent performances of Anthony Martial, who has rediscovered his scoring touch.