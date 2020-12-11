Bruno Fernandes and Jose Mourinho sweep Premier League awards for November

Jose Mourinho has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November as the Tottenham Hotspur boss ended the month on top of the league, with a 2-0 win against Manchester City being the standout result. Spurs conceded only one goal in November and scored five, as the North London side continued its great run of form.

Mourinho's compatriot, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes took home the award for Premier League Player of the Month. The 26-year-old scored four goals and assisted one in the month of November, as Manchester United won three out of their four games, with their only loss coming against Arsenal.

Fernandes has now won three Player of the Month awards

Fernandes has now won three Premier League Player of the Month awards since his move to Manchester United back in January. The Portuguese midfielder is now one away from tying his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's record of four Premier League Player of the Month awards from his time at United.

Spurs are one of the best teams in the Premier League this season

Mourinho faced stiff competition in the form of Chelsea's Frank Lampard, whose side finished the month with an identical record of three wins and a draw. Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham's David Moyes rounded of the list of nominees.

José Mourinho has won the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month award for November. | josemourinho on Instagram pic.twitter.com/LwDJZnPGGt — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) December 10, 2020

The Spurs boss took to Instagram after he had won the Premier League Manager of the Month prize to thank everyone involved.

"It says manager of the month, but for me it is team of the month or staff of the month because it is about the players and all these guys that are here with me: the coaches, the assistants, the sports science guys, the analysts and others that are not here but work so hard. Thank you for this but it is not manager of the month, it is team of the month and staff of the month."

Tottenham have not lost in the Premier League since the opening day of the season and have been putting in stellar performances on the back of star duo Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane's form. Spurs face Crystal Palace in a London Derby at the weekend.

Mourinho's side will be buzzing after winning the North London Derby against Arsenal last week and will look to maintain their position at the top of the table.