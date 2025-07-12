Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro say the same thing after Matheus Cunha tells the world he’s ‘ready for the new chapter’ at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has revealed that he is ready for a new chapter via a post on his official Instagram handle. The Brazilian forward recently signed for the Red Devils from Wolves.

Ad

United splashed a whopping £62.5 million to secure the services of the 26-year-old forward, who signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

Cunha was among the first group of players who turned up at the club's training facility in Carrington. He arrived on Monday, July 7, 2025, alongside fellow new signing Diego Leon, to kickstart their pre-season preparation.

Following one week at Carrington ahead of his side's first pre-season game against Leeds United, Cunha was quick to share pictures of himself in training alongside his new teammates.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Instagram post, which had the caption "Ready for a new chapter," was accompanied by a heart-on-fire emoji.

The comments section had reactions from Manchester United fans and even players, one of such being Bruno Fernandes. The club skipper wrote: "Vamo que vamo”. This translates in English to, 'Let's go, let's go'.

Another teammate who reacted to the post from Cunha was defender Leny Yoro. The Manchester United centre-back also wrote, "Let's go!".

Ad

Brazil international Cunha scored 15 goals and produced six assists in the Premier League last season. He will be hoping to make his mark at Old Trafford when the 2025-26 campaign gets underway.

"I dreamed of wearing the red shirt" - Matheus Cunha's first words after joining Manchester United

26-year-old Cunha made a surprise revelation after signing for the Red Devils from Wolves. He revealed that he has been a long-time fan of Manchester United.

Ad

Cunha completed a £62.5 million transfer to Old Trafford, making him one of the club's most expensive signings in recent seasons.

He shared in an interview as quoted by BBC that since he was a child in Brazil, he always watched Manchester United games. In his words, he said:

"It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player.

"Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother's house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.

Ad

He concluded:

"I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality."

Judging by the quality he possesses, the Red Devils' new no.10 Cunha, is expected to add much-needed quality to Ruben Amorim's side.

Cunha is capable of playing across a couple of positions in attack. The Brazilian international also has an eye for goal, which saw him register 17 goals in 36 appearances across competitions for Wolves last season.

His goal-scoring ability could come in handy for United, who looked a bit flat in front of goal last season, as they managed just 44 league goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author David Nlemadim David is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda. An Economics graduate, he boasts a work experience of around 5 years, working as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria, a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia, and an analyst at Kaftan TV Abuja. His time as an anchor and a pitch-side commentator in the Higher Football League Cup (HiFL) competition in 2019 is one of his proudest professional achievements.



David started his journey as a football fan after watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup with his father. He’s a Chelsea supporter at club level, and his favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because of the Italian's numerous achievements across a host of European teams. Lionel Messi is the one true G.O.A.T for him and unsurprisingly, his most memorable FIFA World Cup moment is Argentina's glory in 2022. According to David, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are on course to replicating Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic rivalry in the future.



David’s football knowledge and excellent communication skills aid him to connect with readers in the simplest way possible via his articles. He makes it a point to watch matches to gain first-hand information of events and only follows renowned journalists to ensure accuracy of information. When not writing, he loves playing FIFA. Know More