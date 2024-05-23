Bruno Fernandes matches record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and one other ex-Manchester United star following Sir Matt Busby award win

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has emulated Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea as the only players to win at least three Matt Busby awards. The Portuguese previously won it in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Fernandes, 29, was one of the rare shining lights in what has been a difficult season under Erik ten Hag. Despite missing two games due to injury, the Portugal international has bagged 15 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions.

The United No. 8 created the most chances by any player in the Premier League - where the Red Devils finished a lowly eighth. He also won the Player of the Month award twice - in August and April.

In the process, Fernandes joins Ronaldo and De Gea in an exclusive pantheon of United players to win three Matt Busby awards, with the latter two winning it four times apiece. Fernandes picked up 40% of the votes, well clear of compatriot Diogo Dalot, who came in second with 20%.

Bruno Fernands and Co. could end a difficult season with silverware, as they take on holders Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 25). It's pertinent to note that the Red Devils lost 2-1 to their 'noisy neighbours' in the title match last year, a defeat they would like to avenge.

How has Bruno Fernandes fared with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

Manchester United

Burno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo have played 100 games together, making eight joint goal contributions, with 51 of those games coming at Manchester United, including three joint goal contributions.

The first of them came in a losing effort, with United losing 2-1 at BSC Young Boys in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 13th minute through a Bruno Fernandes assist, but BSC scored twice after the break to take the win.

Their next joint goal contribution for United came in a winning cause, though, with the Red Devils winning 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League game in October 2021. Once again, Fernandes assisted Ronaldo's opener.

The duo's last joint goal contribution for the Red Devils came in a 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw at Atalanta, with Cristiano Ronaldo's 45th-minute equaliser assisted by Bruno Fernandes.