Bruno Fernandes pinpoints one area for Manchester United to improve on in Premier League title race

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has said the Red Devils must kill off teams if they are to maintain their form in the Premier League title race.

On Friday night at Old Trafford, Manchester United beat Aston Villa 2-1 to make it ten league games without defeat, and go level on points with Liverpool. United are only second because Liverpool have a superior goal difference.

On Friday, Anthony Martial gave United the lead but Bertrand Traore equalised for Villa. Soon after, Douglas Luiz was penalised for tripping Paul Pogba in the box, and Fernandes scored the resulting penalty.

Despite taking the lead, Manchester United failed to close the game out comfortably, and Eric Bailly had to make a big block right at the end, to ensure the three points were intact.

"It was tough. We have to learn from this," Fernandes said after the game, according to Reuters.

"We have to manage the game much better. We had some situations to close the game, you have to try and score because we know that teams can score. If we close the game early it is better. It is better. We have to take care of this," said the midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes praises Paul Pogba's contribution in Manchester United win

Paul Pogba was an influential player for Manchester United in the win against Aston Villa. Bruno Fernandes said he was confident the Frenchman would continue to put in defining performances throughout the course of the season.

"We all know the qualities he has. It is not in doubt here. He will give more and more with the confidence he gets game after game," Fernandes said.

Apart from winning the penalty that Fernandes scored for the winner, Pogba was also instrumental in helping United control possession, and created a number of chances as well.

This is a busy period of the season for Manchester United, especially because they are still in the Carabao Cup. They face a semifinal against Manchester City on Wednesday, before an FA Cup tie against Watford next weekend.

After that game, United play their Premier League game in hand, when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on January 12.

The big one is on January 17, as Manchester United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, in what could be a game that potentially shapes the destination of the 2020-21 Premier League trophy.