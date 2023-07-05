Bruno Fernandes posts hilarious message on Instagram as Mason Mount joins Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder has welcomed Mason Mount to the club in hilarious fashion.

The Red Devils officially announced Mount's arrival via a statement on their website on Wednesday, July 5. He will arrive on a deal until 2028, with United paying Chelsea £55 million in transfer fees, with a further £5 due in add-ons.

Shortly after Manchester United unveiled their latest signing, Fernandes took to Instagram to post photos of him and Mount from a match from the 2021-22 season. He captioned the post:

"Why did you take so long to sign 😡 Welcome @masonmount 💪🏻"

You can view it below (via @centredevils on Twitter):

The Portuguese midfielder was seemingly referring to the time it took for Mount's arrival to be made official. Rumors of the Englishman preferring a move to Old Trafford amid interest from other club first surfaced in May courtesy of a report from The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Manchester United saw their first two bids, with the second worth £45 million plus £5 million in add-ons, get rejected by Chelsea. Ornstein reported on June 21 that the Blues wanted a fee of £60 million and £5 million in add-ons for their academy graduate, whose contract was set to expire in 2024.

On June 24, Ornstein reported that United's third offer was £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons. This time, Chelsea countered with a demand of £58 million £7 million in add-ons.

Finally, on June 29, the Red Devils reached an agreement with their Premier League rivals to sign Mount for £55 million and £5 million in add-ons.

"Couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead" - Mason Mount glad to join Manchester United

Manchester United's statement announcing Mason Mount's arrival also included quotes from his interview with the club's media team. Mount expressed his excitement at joining the Red Devils, saying:

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”

The Englishman stated that he has already spoken to United manager Erik ten Hag and concluded:

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

Mount joins the Red Devils after playing 195 times for Chelsea between 2018 and 2023 in which he recorded 33 goals and 37 assists. The 24-year-old won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues.

Mount had a disappointing season for the Blues last time out, registering three goals and six assists in 35 games. However, his dip in form will not concern United majorly as Mount also won the Chelsea Player of the Year award for two consecutive seasons (2020-21, 2021-22), including the campaign in which they won the Champions League.

