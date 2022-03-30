"The main focus is to help" - Bruno Fernandes praises Portugal manager Fernando Santos after match-winning brace against North Macedonia

Portugal striker Bruno Fernandes has praised manager Fernando Santos following his side's 2-0 triumph over North Macedonia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Playoff Final.

Fernandes' delightful brace has sent Portugal through to the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

The Manchester United star reacted to the huge victory which would give Portugal's football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, potentially, his last chance at World Cup glory.

He told RTP 3 (via Record):

"It's in a special place, because the objective was achieved. It was the most important thing. I think Portugal played better, we've had better performances, but this is one of the highlights because it guarantees access to the World Cup."

The Manchester United playmaker than spoke of his own contribution lavishing praise on manager Fernando Santos.

He continued:

"The important thing is to help the team. I'm not here to score, I'm here to help. If I can help with goals, I'm happy to. Any player likes to score. But the main focus is to help. That's what I did, as I have been doing. If I have had this continuity in this Selection it is probably due to the fact of doing what the mister asks."

utdreport @utdreport Bruno Fernandes now has 130 goals and assists for club and country since the start of the 2019/20 season 🤯 Bruno Fernandes now has 130 goals and assists for club and country since the start of the 2019/20 season 🤯 https://t.co/r6elyJD9Z5

Bruno Fernandes the match winner as Portugal advance

The midfielder was at his elegant best against North Macedonia on Tuesday night

Bruno Fernandes' brace for A Seleção was impressive as his performance steered his side past North Macedonia. They went into the tie as favorites but were weary of the threat the North Macedonian side posed given that they had eliminated European Champions Italy in the prior round.

But Fernandes got his side off to the perfect start when he linked up in scintillating fashion with his United colleague Ronaldo to score in the 32nd minute.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop Bruno Fernandes’ goal for Portugal against North Macedonia. Cristiano Ronaldo with the assist. [sky] #MUFC Bruno Fernandes’ goal for Portugal against North Macedonia. Cristiano Ronaldo with the assist. [sky] #MUFC https://t.co/qdEtlzFQZy

North Macedonia rarely threatened and the United star would once again get on the scoresheet in the second half. The midfielder got on the end of a delightful Diogo Jota cross to send the Estádio do Dragão into a frenzy.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Bruno Fernandes gets his second of the evening with a brilliant finish as Portugal edge closer and closer to the World Cup Bruno Fernandes gets his second of the evening with a brilliant finish as Portugal edge closer and closer to the World Cup 👇https://t.co/mb52A3KoRD

Portugal will now head to the World Cup in Qatar hoping to win the tournament for the first time in their history.

The closest they have come is a third-place finish all the way back in 1966. But Santos' side will certainly be among the favorites to lift the famous trophy come wintertime.

