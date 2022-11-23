Bruno Fernandes reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit ahead of Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

Manchester United attacker Bruno Fernandes has provided his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford departure ahead of Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

Manchester United announced on Tuesday (November 22) that they have parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent. The decision came on the back of the player's controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo will now play Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday (November 24) as a free agent. He will undoubtedly go into the tournament with a point to prove.

Meanwhile, Manchester United attacker Fernandes was asked about the forward's exit at Portugal's press conference ahead of their match against Ghana. He dealt with questions about his national team captain rather diplomatically.

Fernandes insisted that he has not felt the need to pick a side after Ronaldo fell out with Manchester United. He explained that sharing the dressing room with the 37-year-old at Old Trafford was a dream come true for him, having grown up idolizing the veteran. He said [via Record]:

"I don't feel uncomfortable and I don't have to choose a side. It's an honor for me to represent the national team with Cristiano, and playing for the same club [with him] was a dream."

"I never hid that Cristiano was one of the people I always followed, he was always one of my idols. We all know that nothing lasts forever. For me it was great, it was good while it lasted."

The attacker went on to stress the need for everybody to respect Ronaldo's decision to leave the Red Devils:

"Unfortunately, Cristiano has now made another decision for his life and career and it must be respected. Only we, as players and fathers, husbands, brothers or even children, know what decisions we need to make for our good and for the good of our family."

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes combined to score three goals at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes played 51 matches together for the Red Devils. They combined to find the back of the net thrice, with the latter assisting the former on each of those occasions.

Bruno Fernandes has assisted Cristiano Ronaldo once in 36 games for the national team. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, on the other hand, has set up two goals for the Manchester United attacker.

While they are no longer teammates at club level, they will be determined to lead Portugal to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Apart from Ghana, they will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage.

