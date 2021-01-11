Bruno Fernandes reveals that Paul Pogba spoke to him about forming a deadly duo at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he had discussions with Paul Pogba about forming a deadly midfield combination at the club.

Speaking to NBC Sport on a special documentary of his one-year anniversary at Manchester United, the Portugal international touched on his relationship with Pogba saying:

''Straight away when I arrived, he was injured. I saw him recovering and training on the pitch away from us."

“He was calling me sometimes when I was training and he said: ‘I’m seeing the games, I’m seeing your movement, don’t worry. When I’m fit, I will show you that I can find you.’"

“‘I see you move, you move to the right and to the left, in behind. When I come back, I will show you how I can find you a lot.’"

The 26-year-old added:

“It shows you the confidence he gives to you, like when he comes back, he’s trying to help you become better and you help him to become better.”

While Fernandes has flourished at Manchester United since arriving at the club, the same cannot be said about Paul Pogba.

The France international has struggled for form and fitness, leading to his exclusion from the starting line-ups earlier in the season. He has, however, become more involved in recent weeks.

Fernandes is backing the World Cup winner to come through, while also blaming his earlier bout with COVID-19 for some of his struggles.

Will Manchester United get to see the best of the Paul Pogba - Bruno Fernandes combination?

Paul Pogba has struggled at Manchester United

When Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United in January 2020, there was widespread anticipation about his potential partnership with Paul Pogba in midfield.

Both men are highly gifted and technical players who are capable of controlling games effortlessly. On paper, their combination is one of the best in the world.

However, in reality, only one of the pair has risen to the standards expected, with Bruno Fernandes arguably the standout player in the Premier League since his arrival.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has been involved in 33 goals from just 30 league games for Manchester United, and his impact on the side's fortunes cannot be underestimated.

It is, however, a different story for Pogba, who continues to face accusations of unprofessionalism amidst speculation that he is on his way out of Old Trafford.

Manchester United have turned a corner in recent weeks and are currently one of the most in-form sides in the league.

Given that the club are competing for honours on three fronts, the time could be ripe for fans of the side to see the best of their marquee midfielders together.