Bruno Fernandes sends heartwarming message to ex-Manchester United teammate David De Gea on his birthday

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has taken to Instagram to send his birthday wish to club legend David de Gea as he turned 33 on November 7. The Portuguese star has maintained a cordial relationship with his side's former goalkeeper, who left the club in the summer.

Club legend De Gea left Old Trafford after his contract expired in the summer, despite the club offering him a new, albeit less lucrative, one. The Spanish goalkeeper is currently without a club, having spent 12 years as a Red Devil.

De Gea celebrated his first birthday outside of Manchester United since he was 21, symbolising the significant change that took place in his life this year. The goalkeeper is, however, not short of friends at the club, one of whom is midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno made a post to wish the goalkeeper a happy birthday through his Instagram stories. The Portuguese star posted a photo of the pair of them walking out of the tunnel at Old Trafford before a game and captioned it with a classy message in Spanish.

"Happy birthday brother. I love you".

David De Gea reposted the post on his own Instagram stories, hailing Bruno as his club captain.

Both players share a very good relationship, and were photographed last month having coffee together. They were joined by several other Manchester United stars, including Victor Lindelof, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane.

De Gea has been vocal with his support for the midfielder in recent weeks after he came under fire from the club's former players over his performance as captain. The Spanish goalkeeper, who is still a free agent, has been rumoured to be a possible option for the club to sign this season.

Bruno Fernandes setting standards at Manchester United since joining the club in 2020

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes has been an undisputed class act for Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder has been one to hold his head up high among the club's raft of underperforming players that have so often let them down.

This season, the 29-year-old has not hit his best form, but is still his side's most consistent performer. The midfielder has been rightly criticised by many in the media and has not sulked, but has tried to make amends where he can.

Bruno Fernandes was named as the club's captain in the summer, after Erik ten Hag took the responsibility off Harry Maguire. The midfielder may be lacking in certain aspects due to his and his team's form, but he cannot be accused of not doing his best for the club.

Overall, he has made 200 appearances for the club registering 67 goals and 57 assists in the process.