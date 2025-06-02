Bruno Fernandes sends message to new signing Matheus Cunha amid rumors about his Manchester United future

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has sent a message to new signing Matheus Cunha. The Red Devils announced the arrival of the Brazilian forward from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, June 1.

Fernandes, whose future at Old Trafford remains up in the air, shared the club's announcement on Instagram, with the caption:

"Welcome to Old Trafford."

Bruno Fernandes' story for Cunha (Image courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Instagram)

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to pay Cunha's £62.5m release clause. The 26-year-old is all set to sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of an additional year.

However, there are concerns that Cunha may not get to share the pitch with Bruno Fernandes for the Red Devils. The Portuguese maestro has been one of the club's best player in recent seasons, but remains linked with an exit.

Fernandes registered 19 goals and 20 assists from 57 games across competitions in the recently concluded season. However, he is reportedly subject of an intense pursuit from Al-Hilal this summer.

The Saudi club are reportedly willing to offer the 30-year-old a chance to earn around €200m over the course of the next three years. The player's agent is said to be in talks with representatives from Al-Hilal ahead of a possible move this summer. It has also been reported that the Saudi Pro League side are willing to offer Manchester United £100m to let go of Bruno Fernandes.

Should Manchester United allowed Bruno Fernandes to leave this summer?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United should accept a £100m offer for Bruno Fernandes, according to club legend Paul Scholes. The Portuguese forward has won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup during his time at Old Trafford so far.

Speaking on The Overlap, however, Scholes insisted that the Red Devils cannot afford to turn down such a colossal fee for the Portuguese.

"They are talking about £100m for him. Man Utd cannot say no to that. I know he has been brilliant and carried the team on his back, but where does he actually play, and what is his position? Do you see him as a number 10? Do you see him as a holding midfielder player?" said Scholes.

He continued:

"He almost confuses the whole system. I mean, he has been brilliant, don’t get me wrong. But if there’s £100m for him, you snap their hands off."

Bruno Fernandes scored 98 goals and set up 87 more from 290 games for Manchester United to date. He is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027.

