Bruno Fernandes' wife posts worrying image of Manchester United star to cast doubts over his involvement against Tottenham

Ana Pinho has shared a discouraging image of her husband Bruno Fernandes, casting doubt over the playmaker’s availability in Manchester United’s upcoming clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Bruno Fernandes picked up an ankle injury in the first half of Mancunian’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday (23 April). The midfielder continued playing until Wout Weghorst came on in his place in the 101st minute. Erik ten Hag’s side ultimately went on to win the game 7-6 on penalties.

On Monday night (April 24). Ana Pinho took to Instagram Stories to share an image, giving fans an update about her husband’s recovery. In the image, captioned “Recharging”, the 28-year-old is seen with a black bandage wrapped around his right ankle.

Fernandes is seen sitting on the sofa while enjoying some snacks and a beverage, with his right leg kept in an elevated position on top of three cushions. Crutches and a protective boot are also spotted on the floor next to him.

With Manchester United playing Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night (27 April), Fernandes’ injury is a huge blow for the Premier League top-four aspirants. The Portugal attacking midfielder has emerged as one of United’s best players this season, scoring 10 times and claiming 13 assists in 49 matches in all competitions.

The Old Trafford outfit are already playing without center-backs Lisandro Martinez (out for the season) and Raphael Varane, with both players picking up injuries. Now with Fernandes a doubt, the fourth-placed Premier League side could find it difficult to get the better of the fifth-placed Spurs this Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes was in decent form in Manchester United’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion

Bruno Fernandes failed to score or provide an assist in Manchester United’s FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. However, his performance was poor in no way. The midfielder created three chances on the night, attempted five shots, and completed a dribble.

Additionally, he attempted four tackles, winning one; won seven of nine ground duels, and drew two fouls. He also cleared the ball twice and played five passes into the final third. His composure to play around the Seagulls’ press was noteworthy.

