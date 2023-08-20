Bruno Fernandes wonders if Jon Moss will apologise to Manchester United dressing room after penalty incident against Tottenham 

Bruno Fernandes has questioned whether PGMOL boss Jon Moss will apologize after Manchester United were denied a penalty in their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils captain has hit out at Moss and the officials that oversaw his side's loss to Spurs. Fernandes and his teammates thought they deserved a penalty in the 25th minute when Alejandro Garnacho's effort appeared to hit Cristian Romero on the hand.

However, referee Michael Oliver and VAR decided that it wasn't worthy of a penalty much to Manchester United's frustrations. Fernandes was visibly bemused by the decision at the time and he took that anger with him into a post-match interview (via StadiumAstro):

"They made a big thing of it last week. I want to see if they make a show of it like they did last week, also if Jon Moss also comes to our dressing room to apologise."

Fernandes has alluded to the backlash that ensued following United's controversial 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their season opener. Gary O'Neil's Wolves thought they had won a penalty in the dying embers when new Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

However, referee Simon Hooper and VAR both didn't award a spot-kick and this led to fury from media and fans in the aftermath. All of the officials involved in that game were suspended from this weekend's Premier League action.

O'Neil revealed in his post-match press conference that Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) boss Moss had apologized. He claimed that the former referee admitted that a penalty should have been awarded.

Hence, Fernandes pondered whether Moss would head to Manchester United's dressing room following the Tottenham defeat. The Red Devils captain evidently feels that both situations are similar.

Fernandes delves into Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes accepts his side slipped up in the second half.

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season against Tottenham and deservedly so. Pape Sarr and Lisandro Martinez's own goal sent Spurs on their way to victory over Erik ten Hag's Reds.

Fernandes reflected on a dismal showing from his side by insisting that they played well in the first half. However, he admits he should have converted a golden opportunity to head his side in front (via Manchester Evening News):

"The plan we had in the first half was good. We had chances from that and as I've said, we created but we have to take them. For me, I have to take my chance and put the team in the lead."

The Red Devils skipper agrees that Tottenham's opening goal changed the course of the game:

"Yeah of course it changed the game [Tottenham goal], they get motivation and the side was higher. They get pushed by their fans, but I think we still had chances where we could have scored and we didn't."

Manchester United will look to bounce back when they face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford next Saturday (August 26). However, the defeat to Spurs was a wake-up call that perhaps any talk of a potential title challenge should be well and truly shelved.