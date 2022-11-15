“Bruno plays for the badge”, “This is awkward” – Fans react to how Bruno Fernandes greeted Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal camp after explosive Manchester United interview

Football fans have reacted to a recent video of Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo meeting at the Portugal camp. The video captures what seems to be an awkward moment between the two players after the latter's recent explosive interview.

Snippets from the Portugal captain's interview, in which the forward launched a scathing attack on the club, with Piers Morgan were recently released by the latter. In the interview, he shared his feelings of frustration towards the club and current manager Erik ten Hag.

The snippets were released on November 13 after Manchester United had played their final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. The forward didn't play any part in that game as the Red Devils won 2-1 against Fulham on November 13.

Fernandes and Ronaldo will now join forces to help Portugal achieve their goals at the tournament in Qatar. However, a recent video emerged of Fernandes' apparent cold reaction toward his national side's captain.

The Manchester United vice-captain could be seen moving past the five-time Ballon d'Or winner before the latter put out a greeting hand. The duo shook hands and shared some words before Fernandes moved on.

Fans have shared their reactions on Twitter to the seemingly awkward interchange in lieu of Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview. One of them simply tweeted:

"This is awkward"

Another wrote:

"Bruno plays for the badge and he knows ronny is in the wrong"

Here are some of the reactions:

David🙇🏾‍♂️ @deeutdd @utdreport @LuigiDamiao ofc he can’t talk to him like that in front of cameras but damn @utdreport @LuigiDamiao ofc he can’t talk to him like that in front of cameras but damn

Jake barton @Jakebarton08 @utdreport @LuigiDamiao Bruno plays for the badge and he knows ronny is in the wrong @utdreport @LuigiDamiao Bruno plays for the badge and he knows ronny is in the wrong

Manchester United's statement on Cristiano Ronaldo's interview

Cristiano Ronaldo accused Manchester United's board and Erik ten Hag of trying to push him out of the club in the summer. The former Real Madrid star also claimed that he felt betrayed by the club.

Ronaldo also admitted that he doesn't respect the Dutch manager as he doesn't respect him either.

After such a scathing attack, many fans and pundits expect the club to terminate the forward's contract, which expires in the summer of 2023. Amidst the speculation, the Red Devils have released an official statement (via manutd.com):

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established."

It further reads:

"Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

The Portuguese icon returned to the club last summer and became their top scorer in the 2021-22 campaign with 24 goals in 38 matches across competitions.

However, his form has massively dipped this season, as he has contributed only three goals and two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

