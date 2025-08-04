  • home icon
  • “Bruno is the problem” - Rio Ferdinand defends Manchester United star after draw vs Everton

“Bruno is the problem” - Rio Ferdinand defends Manchester United star after draw vs Everton

By Sripad
Published Aug 04, 2025 12:12 GMT
Rio Ferdinand backs Bruno Fernandes
Rio Ferdinand backs Bruno Fernandes

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United captain played a key role in the 2-2 draw against Everton. He was laughing off suggestions from earlier this year, when the Portuguese star was called a 'problem' by critics.

Roy Keane was among the former players who claimed that Fernandes was not doing enough on the pitch despite being talented. He was on The Overlap when he said:

"Save us? They're 15th in the league and he's saving them? Praise the lord. You have to have a starting point. I go back to it all - talent is not enough. Bruno's a talented player, but talent's not enough."
During the draw with Everton, Fernandes was on the scoresheet from the spot once again, before Iliman Ndiaye equalized for the Toffees. Mason Mount scored a stunner to give the Red Devils the lead in the 69th minute, but an own goal from Ayden Heaven saw Everton get level.

Ferdinand was quick to take a cheeky swipe at Fernandes' critics after the 2-2 draw and posted:

Manchester United have one more pre-season match, against Fiorentina on August 9 at Old Trafford. It will mark the return of David De Gea for the first time since he left the club in 2023 after the expiry of his contract.

Bruno Fernandes slams 'lazy' Manchester United after Everton draw

Bruno Fernandes admitted that Manchester United were not at their best against Everton, claiming that they were lazy on the pitch at times. He added that it cost them the match and told NBC Sports (via The Guardian):

"It's been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved. We didn't want to finish in this way. Our performance wasn't the best and we were a little bit lazy. We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment."

However, he is confident that they are improving and will do better than the 15th-place finish last season. He added:

"It's improving. But it's not the place it needs to be. I don't want to take a dig at anyone, but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about. But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI. Hopefully, we can get one or two players more to help with that."

Bruno Fernandes was linked with an exit this summer, with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr showing interest. However, he rejected both Saudi Pro League clubs as he plans to stay at Manchester United.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Edited by Nived Zenith
