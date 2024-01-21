"Brutal", "They'll have to go get Neymar now" – Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami suffer crushing injury blow

Inter Miami fans have expressed their concern after the Lionel Messi-led side lost Argentine attacker Facundo Farias to a long-term injury.

On Sunday (January 21), the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit shared an update on Farias on their club website. The official statement read:

"Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for attacker Facundo Farias. Farias suffered an injury to his left Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on Friday, January 19 against the El Salvador national team at the Estadio Cuscatlan. The Argentinian will undergo a surgery at Baptist Health in the coming weeks and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season."

Following the development, a fan reacted to Farias' injury, writing on X:

"That's brutal."

Another football fan quipped about Inter Miami signing Al-Hilal forward Neymar as a replacement for the 21-year-old right-footed star, writing:

"Looks like they'll have to go get Neymar now"

Here's how other fans reacted to the Inter Miami star's injury update:

Farias, whose deal is set to run out in December 2026, secured a €5 million switch to Inter Miami from CA Colon last July. He has netted three goals and provided two assists in 13 games for his team so far.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are next set to be in action in a friendly against FC Dallas on Monday (January 22) before facing Al-Hilal next Monday.

Lothar Matthaus comments on Lionel Messi winning The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Earlier last week, Lionel Messi was named The Best FIFA Men's Player for his fine outings last year. The 36-year-old edged Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the voting, akin to the 2023 Ballon d'Or polls.

Speaking on Sky Deutschland, Germany great Lothar Matthaus stated that Messi did not deserve the aforesaid award. He opined (h/t GOAL):

"He can't be the winner this time. I think he was the best footballer of the last 20 years, but he has been in Paris and Miami, where he is now creating a hype, and not won any major titles."

Suggesting Haaland should have won the honor, Matthaus continued:

"If you look at the great successes, there is no way past Manchester City and – when choosing the best player – Erling Haaland. He won the most important titles with City, his strike rate was impressive. That should be be decisive when you choose the best and most important player – and that was Haaland."

Since departing Paris Saint-Germain on a Bosman move, Messi has registered 11 goals and five assists in 14 appearances for Inter Miami.