Budweiser 0.0 brings home the trophy to celebrate Liverpool FC's Premier League win with fans

This initiative brings to life the brand’s effort to celebrate the spirit of the beautiful game together with fans locally as well globally, as official partners of the Premier League.

Budweiser 0.0, an official partner of the Premier League, celebrated the historic victory of Liverpool FC, as they were crowned the 2020 champions, after 30 years. While the pandemic-induced challenges restricted fans from toasting the iconic win with the usual grandeur, and silenced the otherwise roaring stadiums, Budweiser 0.0 stepped in to ensure fans across the country are presented with the opportunity to honour the much-awaited title in all its glory.

To facilitate this, 12 lucky winners, selected by Liverpool Fan Clubs across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, were granted exclusive Budweiser merchandise, and a chance to get their hands on a replica of the Premier League trophy, IRL. What’s more, supporters from across India also received special access, to commemorate the triumph in true Budweiser style, through a watch party in association with ace comedians and fans of the Reds: Anirban Das Gupta, Kumar Varun and Rahul Subramanian.

The activation is rooted in Budweiser 0.0’s effort to ensure football enthusiasts in India experience the sport at its full potential – through avenues capture the imagination of fans and celebrate the passion for the beautiful game, surpassing boundaries and even physical distances. The virtual gathering made way for the fans of the game to cheer for the new

Kings of England.