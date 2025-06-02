"Buenas noches, amigo..." - Roberto Carlos hilariously spotted teaching Alexander-Arnold Spanish after Real Madrid switch

Former Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos was spotted teaching Spanish to Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Englishman is currently in Spain ahead of the Three Lions' World Cup qualifying game against Andorra at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium on Saturday, June 7.

Roberto Carlos and Trent Alexander-Arnold met each other at the Spanish Grand Prix, and the former Brazilian defender utilized the opportunity to teach the Englishman some essential Spanish phrases. In a video posted by EIDesmarque on X, Carlos was heard saying:

"Buenos dias, buenas noches, amigo... y ya." [Good morning, good night, friend, and that's it]

Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Real Madrid from Liverpool for a reported transfer fee of €10 million. After two decades with the Reds, the Englishman was expected to leave the Merseyside outfit on a free transfer. However, the Reds accepted a fee to release the 26-year-old early.

With the early release, Alexander-Arnold is eligible to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. The 26-year-old has signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos, which includes a €1 billion release clause.

The Englishman played 354 games for Liverpool's senior team, scoring 23 goals and providing 92 assists across all competitions. He won two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup, and two League Cups with Liverpool.

Real Madrid suffer huge injury blow ahead of FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with sacroiliac joint disease, also known as sacroiliitis. According to a report on the official website of the LaLiga giants, the fitness concern was diagnosed during a medical test, and the Belgian goalkeeper is at risk of missing the FIFA Club World Cup.

Courtois also suffered an adductor injury in October last year, and while he was expected to return, the Belgian custodian suffered a setback. Earlier this year, he was sidelined due to a muscle injury between March and April.

Missing 13 games due to injury concerns, Courtois made 46 appearances for Los Blancos last season, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding 55 goals.

Real Madrid are drawn in Group H alongside Al-Hilal, RB Salzburg, and Pachuca at the club tournament. They will commence their campaign against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on June 18 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

