"Build a statue for him", "Serious redemption for him" - Fans hail Manchester United star after 2-1 win against Liverpool

Manchester United fans on social media have praised Harry Maguire after he scored the winning goal in their 2-1 win over Liverpool. Both sides returned to Premier League action in a fierce encounter after the international break at Anfield on Sunday, October 19.

Manchester United were the first to break the deadlock through Bryan Mbeumo in the second minute of the game. The winger directed his strike into the bottom right corner to put the visitors ahead following a pass from Amad Diallo.

Cody Gakpo came close but failed to draw level for Liverpool in the 21st and 50th minutes, respectively. However, Gakpo scored from close range to make the scoreline even in the 78th minute of the game.

Six minutes after Liverpool's equalizer (84’), Maguire planted his header into the back of the net to restore Manchester United's lead following a cross from Bruno Fernandes. Despite a late press by the Reds to draw level for the second time in the encounter, the game ended 2-1 in favor of the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Maguire made eight clearances, registered one shot on target, and won five out of nine aerial duels contested (via Sofascore). He also proved his selection in the starting XI ahead of Leny Yoro by scoring the goal that guaranteed all three points for Ruben Amorim's side.

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to laud the 32-year-old for his display, with one tweeting:

"Build a statue for Maguire ASAP 🫵🫵."

Marcus @marcus_unite @ManUtd Build a statue for Maguire ASAP 🫵🫵

"Serious redemption for Maguire after his miss at Anfield last season,” another added."

Jack @TennisGeneric Serious redemption for Maguire after his miss at Anfield last season

Other posted:

Yash @iamyashmehra MAGUIRE YOU HAVE ROCKED MY WORLD! 🥵🥵🥵

P A T T A @zakaria_ismail7 Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, Lord Maguire scores

Blahk - First of His Name @blahk_sam Maguire has won my respect 🫡

"It's really important because we needed three points." - Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United's victory against Liverpool

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Source: Getty

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Manchester United's victory against the Reds was much-needed. The Red Devils captain also claimed that it is good to win games, especially against rival clubs like Liverpool.

In an interview after the Red Devils registered their first back-to-back victory in Ruben Amorim's managerial reign, Fernandes said (via The United Stand on X):

"It's always good to win games. We know what this kind of games means for our club and fans and also for ourselves in the moment we are right now. It's really important because we needed three points."

He added:

"We know what it means for the fans and for the club to play this kind of rivalry. It's been a long time since the club won at Anfield. It's very important and happy to do it today."

The Red Devils have now climbed to ninth place in the Premier League standings, having registered 13 points from eight games this term. They will take on Brighton in their next league game on Saturday, October 25.

