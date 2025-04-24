"Build him a statue", "Just kept our season alive" - Fans hail Real Madrid star for showing in 1-0 win over Getafe

Fans online have waxed lyrical about Thibaut Courtois for his performance during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Getafe on Wednesday (April 23). The Belgian shot-stopper was brilliant between the sticks as Los Blancos secured a 1-0 win at Estadio Coliseum.

Ad

With Barcelona extending their lead at the top of the table to seven points after a 1-0 victory over Mallorca on Tuesday, Real Madrid knew a win would be necessary to keep their title hopes alive.

The match unfolded with a dynamic rhythm, as momentum kept shifting between both sides. Los Blancos had most of the ball throughout the game — 64%. However, it was Getafe who fashioned the first clear chance of the evening when Luis Milla forced Courtois into a save just two minutes into action.

Ad

Trending

As the game progressed, Real Madrid gradually took control and broke the deadlock in the 21st minute. Turkish starlet Arda Guler put his side in front with a long-range strike that proved too difficult for David Soria to keep out. Brazilian teenager Endrick almost doubled Los Blancos’ lead soon after, but saw his effort deflected off the line.

While Real Madrid had more possession in the second half (56%), Getafe were more threatening in attack, as they registered 14 shots (five on target) compared to the visitors' four shots (two on target). However, Courtois’s saves neutralized the hosts’ threats and ensured his side stayed within touching distance of league leaders Barcelona.

Ad

In the 90 minutes that Courtois spent on the pitch, he made six saves, prevented 1.75 goals, and received a rating of 8.9, as per Sofascore. After the match, fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded him for his display, with one writing:

''Build Courtois a statue im being so serious.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another tweeted:

''Courtois just kept our season alive.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

''Courtois is our best player this season,'' @realokpanku wrote.

''COURTOIS SAVE THE 3pts,'' @RMadridInfo added.

''Thank God for giving us Thibaut Courtois,'' @mrfongkong chimed in.

"We were a bit sluggish early on" – Thibaut Courtois on Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Getafe

Courtois said Real Madrid had to fight to secure all three points in a narrow 1-0 away win over Getafe, describing the team’s performance earlier in the match as 'sluggish.' The Belgian goalie pulled no punches while assessing the match, but claimed the hard-fought victory will give them confidence for the tasks ahead.

Ad

Speaking after the match, Courtois told the media (via the club’s website):

"We were a bit sluggish early on and we were struggling to move the ball, but we tried to up the pace a bit and we made it 1-0. They dropped deeper and we looked for the second after the break. Then they started to press a bit higher and we found it hard to pick the right balls and find people in space. Coming away from a tough ground like Getafe with three points gives us confidence for what lies ahead."

Real Madrid will next be in action against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (April 26).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More