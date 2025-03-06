"Build him a statue outside of Camp Nou", "This man saved our season" - Fans hail star as 10-man Barcelona defeat Benfica in UCL clash

Barcelona fans online heaped praise on Wojciech Szczesny for his performance during the first leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 tie with Benfica on Wednesday (March 5). The Pole shot-stopper produced a brilliant performance in goal as a 10-man Barcelona edged out Benfica by a solitary goal at the Estadio da Luz.

The two sides had also met in Lisbon this season (January 21), with Hansi Flick's side securing a hard-fought 5-4 win in the league phase of the competition.

Far from popular expectations, Benfica started by taking the game to the visitors. Wojciech Szczesny made an excellent stop 30 seconds into proceedings.

Things went south for Barcelona as defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off for a last-man foul on Vangelis Pavlidis in the 22nd minute.

The red card opened up space for Benfica as they repeatedly tested Szczesny. However, Barcelona took the lead barely after the hour mark. Raphinha scored as he intercepted a loose ball in midfield, drove forward, and drilled a low, left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

The scoreline remained unchanged until the final whistle which meant Barcelona took an advantage ahead of the second leg.

While UEFA's Player of the Match award was given to Pedri, Szczesny also stood out. The Pole made eight saves in the match and received a rating of 9.5, as per Sofascore. After the match, fans took to X to hail Szczesny for his performance.

An X user wrote:

''Build Szczesny a statue outside of Camp Nou.''

Another tweeted:

''Szczesny might be up there with the best free transfers ever bro…This man saved our season 🕊️.''

''This an all time performance from szczesny we're already 2 goals down if ter shaytan is in the post tonight,'' @Rebo4L wrote.

''Please flick we have to keep szczesny as number 1,'' @NoTerStegen opined.

''4 saves inside his own box, 6 saves in total. wowzers szczesny,'' @CrazyClownytr pointed out the goalkeeper's stats.

''If we win/draw szczesny deserves the motm. Such a good keeper. We're in this game because of him,'' @NoTerStegen chimed in.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick heaps praise on Wojciech Szczesny after "great performance" against Benfica

Apart from fans, Hansi Flick also waxed lyrical about goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after their narrow win against Benfica.

Speaking to the media in the post-match press conference, Flick said (via the club's official website):

"We have a great keeper and he saved us and helped us to a clean sheeet. I know how good he is as I see him in training every day."

Hansi Flick also praised his team, saying he is proud of their "great performance."

“I’m very proud of the team. After being down to 10 men in the 22nd minute, it’s a great performance from the players. We played an intelligent game. We had a good goalkeeper today, who was fantastic for us. We have defended as a unit and that is the important thing. I’m happy for them.”

Barcelona will play the second leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 tie with Benfica next Tuesday (March 11).

