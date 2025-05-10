"Build a team around him" - Paul Scholes names Manchester United star who should not be sold by Ruben Amorim at any cost

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Ruben Amorim should build his tactical setup around club captain Bruno Fernandes. Scholes also urged United not to sell the Portuguese midfielder at any cost amid reported interest from the Saudi Pro League.
In an interview with TNT Sports, Scholes urged Amorim to create a system that is centered around Fernandes. He said (via Mirror):
"Bruno Fernandes has to stay because he’s the best player. He’s involved in nearly everything that Manchester United do well. Sometimes there’s not a lot you can do when there’s such a big demand from the Saudi league, who would pay ridiculous money."
He added:
"It’s quite clear that they need to keep him and build a team around him. It’s just whether they get the option to do that with having money to buy new players and adding space in the squad to bring new players in."
Amid the Red Devils' plunge in form in recent years, Fernandes has consistently racked up important contributions in attack. The former Sporting CP midfielder has been the most productive figure amongst the Red Devils attacking options this season.
Since joining the Old Trafford giants in January 2020, Fernandes has scored 98 goals and provided 86 assists in 286 outings. Amid Manchester United's poor run this season, he has registered 19 goals and 19 assists in 53 appearances.
"It is a huge game. The consequences are massive" -Gary Neville on Manchester United's Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur
Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville has stressed the importance of United's upcoming UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.
Neville told BBC Sport (via GOAL):
"It is a huge game. The consequences are massive. I have a sickly feeling in my stomach about this game as a United fan purely because of what is at stake. Roy Keane called it a great game the other day," he said.
He continued:
"That is what Roy would think. My mentality is different. I was a right-back. You know the only thing you can do is lose your team the game. Unless you are Trent Alexander-Arnold, you are unlikely to win your team a game as a right-back. But I am confident. Manchester United have an uncanny knack, even in difficult times and bad times - and this has been a really bad season - of picking up trophies."
While both United and Spurs have been disappointing in the Premier League this season, they have a chance to salvage their campaign by winning the Europa League on Wednesday, May 21. The winners will secure automatic qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.