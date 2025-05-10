"Build a team around him" - Paul Scholes names Manchester United star who should not be sold by Ruben Amorim at any cost

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Ruben Amorim should build his tactical setup around club captain Bruno Fernandes. Scholes also urged United not to sell the Portuguese midfielder at any cost amid reported interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Ad

In an interview with TNT Sports, Scholes urged Amorim to create a system that is centered around Fernandes. He said (via Mirror):

"Bruno Fernandes has to stay because he’s the best player. He’s involved in nearly everything that Manchester United do well. Sometimes there’s not a lot you can do when there’s such a big demand from the Saudi league, who would pay ridiculous money."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"It’s quite clear that they need to keep him and build a team around him. It’s just whether they get the option to do that with having money to buy new players and adding space in the squad to bring new players in."

Amid the Red Devils' plunge in form in recent years, Fernandes has consistently racked up important contributions in attack. The former Sporting CP midfielder has been the most productive figure amongst the Red Devils attacking options this season.

Ad

Since joining the Old Trafford giants in January 2020, Fernandes has scored 98 goals and provided 86 assists in 286 outings. Amid Manchester United's poor run this season, he has registered 19 goals and 19 assists in 53 appearances.

"It is a huge game. The consequences are massive" -Gary Neville on Manchester United's Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City FC v Manchester United FC - Barclays Women's Super League - Source: Getty

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville has stressed the importance of United's upcoming UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ad

Neville told BBC Sport (via GOAL):

"It is a huge game. The consequences are massive. I have a sickly feeling in my stomach about this game as a United fan purely because of what is at stake. Roy Keane called it a great game the other day," he said.

He continued:

"That is what Roy would think. My mentality is different. I was a right-back. You know the only thing you can do is lose your team the game. Unless you are Trent Alexander-Arnold, you are unlikely to win your team a game as a right-back. But I am confident. Manchester United have an uncanny knack, even in difficult times and bad times - and this has been a really bad season - of picking up trophies."

While both United and Spurs have been disappointing in the Premier League this season, they have a chance to salvage their campaign by winning the Europa League on Wednesday, May 21. The winners will secure automatic qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More