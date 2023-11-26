Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice laud Arsenal teammate after his performance in 1-0 win over Brentford

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have praised Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's performance in their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday, November 25.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal defeated Brentford with the help of an 89th-minute goal from former Chelsea star Kai Havartz, which was assisted by Bukayo Saka.

Among all the players who perform well for the Gunners at the Gtech Community Stadium, Aaron Ramsdale stood out. The English goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against the Bees and also made a crucial save in addition to 11 recoveries.

After the match, Ramsdale took to Instagram and uploaded a post where he thanked his fans as well as his teammates. He captioned the post:

"A feeling I never take for granted. Love being part of this club. Fans were next level last night looking out for me. Thank you"

Ramsdale's Arsenal teammates such as Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice came forward to support the Englishman.

Comments on Aaron Ramsdale's Instagram post

Apart from the two, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reiss Nelson, Jurrien Timber, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, and more also reached on the post. Ramsdale started the season as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper. However, he lost his place between the nets against David Raya, who joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford on Deadline Day.

Since mid-September, the Englishman didn't get League minutes for the Gunners. However, with Raya ineligible to play against his parent side, Ramsdale started the game against the Bees.

Next up, Mikel Arteta's side will host RC Lens at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, November 29 in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal Legends thinks the Gunners would have won the Premier League title if Unai Emery was their head coach

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams believes that the Gunners would have won the Premier League last season if Unai Emery was their manager instead of Mikel Arteta. During an interview with talkSPORT, Tony Adams said:

“I love him, I love his passion, I love his enthusiasm. I’ve always said he has a little bit of inexperience, maybe needs to draw upon someone in his staff who’s a little bit more experienced.”

“We had Emery as manager. And I think weirdly, if Emery had been manager, we might have even won the league.”

Unai Emery took the managerial role at Emirates in 2018 following Arsene Wenger's retirement. However, after a series of results, his contract was terminated by the club board in 2019.

Mikel Arteta later took the role and last season, the Gunners came close to winning a historic Premier League title. After leading the title race until April, the Emirates outfit later witnessed a dramatic drop-off, leading to Manchester City retaining their title.

Meanwhile, after two years at Villarreal, Unai Emery made his return to the Premier League last season by joining Aston Villa as the head coach. Under the guidance of the Spianard, the Villans have been performing consistently. They are currently on the fourth spot in the English top-tier football with nine wins in 13 games.