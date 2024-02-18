Bukayo Saka helps Arsenal break Premier League record with goal in 5-0 thrashing of Burnley

Arsenal have broken a Premier League record with Bukayo Saka's converted penalty in their 5-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, February 17. The Gunners dominated throughout, showing their impressive run of form and taking home all three points. However, they also broke their own record for the most set-piece goals in a Premier League season.

They have now scored 24 set-piece goals this term, surpassing their previous record of 23 set in the 2004/05 season (via TalkSport). The game saw Martin Odegaard open the scoring in the fourth minute before Leandro Trossard was fouled just before half-time, leading to a penalty, which Bukayo Saka stepped up to convert.

Aside from achieving his team's 24th set-piece goal of the season, the England international also marked his second goal of the match and his 15th for the season in the 47th minute. Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz also played well in the final third, each scoring to extend the Gunners' lead to 5-0.

The victory marked the first time Arsenal have scored at least five goals in consecutive league away games, while also winning their first five matches of a calendar year. Their previous Premier League game saw them thrash West Ham 6-0, while they dealt Crystal Palace a 5-0 hammering last month.

Bukayo Saka sets his sights on Arsenal hat-trick

Bukayo Saka has exceeded expectations in recent times, scoring a brace in each of his last two games for the Gunners. He has now set his sights on racking up a hat-trick soon.

This calendar year, Saka has either scored or provided an assist in every Premier League game he has played in. That amounts to a remarkable seven direct goal contributions in just five games.

In an interview with the club's media, Saka expressed happiness with his performances on the pitch. (via Just Arsenal):

“I’m really pleased. I’m enjoying my football, but obviously I need to keep focused. But yeah, of course I’m happy to score two, two weeks in a row and hopefully the third one will come soon. It’s coming. It’s coming, but I need to be patient!”

The 22-year-old will now turn his attention to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, with the Gunners preparing to face Porto. The forward has scored three times in the competition this season and assisted a further four in five games.