Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard send message to Arsenal teammate after his performance in 3-0 Bournemouth win

Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard have sent a message to their teammate on social media, after the Gunners secured an impressive 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta's men were comprehensive in their win over the Cherries, as they took all three points and sealed a clean sheet as well. Saka started the game with a penalty kick to open the scoring. However, it took till past the hour mark for the Gunners to find their second through Trossard. Deep into injury time, Declan Rice sealed the win with a powerful effort at goal.

After the game, Rice posted on social media to celebrate the win:

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard reacted in the comment section:

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard react to Declan Rice's Instagram post.

Speaking about Declan Rice after the game, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta had only words of praise for the midfielder's abilities. He said to the press (via Arsenal Insider):

“We thought that was going to be very related to his location on the pitch and the spaces he was going to occupy. Then something else is to do it in this league and credit to him. Sometimes we have changed him from position to position and that’s not easy as a player to adapt to that, so I think he deserves a lot of credit to do that.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Gunners captain

Arteta also had some words of praise for his captain Martin Odegaard, who has impressed with his performances for Arsenal this season. The Gunners have mounted a title challenge yet again this season and at the heart of their success has been their Norwegian captain.

Speaking to the press (via Football London), Arteta spoke about Odegaard, who has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 33 games:

"He’s a great character and a great person to have around. He represents the values of our club in the best way. He keeps maturing. He’s going to have some personal experiences in the next month that I think is going to be very good for his progression as a person. We are here to help him."

The Arsenal manager continued:

"He’s matured [since joining the club], personally and professionally. Obviously, his role within the team is obviously really different from when he joined us on loan. He is our captain right now and he’s been our captain for a while. He’s a really respected player and he keeps performing in a way that not many can do at this level."

Martin Odegaard will be hoping he can lift the Premier League title with Arsenal this season, following an impressive campaign from the Gunners. However, they are being closely followed by Manchester City, who could snatch the title at the last.