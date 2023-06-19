Bukayo Saka makes history after netting hat-trick for England against North Macedonia 

Bukayo Saka has scored the first hat trick of his career for England in their Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia and has also made history.

The 21-year-old has become the youngest and first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick since Theo Walcott in 2008. It has been a captivating display from the Gunners winger that has torn North Macedonia to shreds.

The Arsenal winger has been a nightmare for Igor Angelovski's side's defense at Old Trafford tonight (June 19). He first netted in the 38th minute, spinning away in the opposition box before firing past goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Saka bagged a second in the 47th minute and this was the pick of the bunch. He was found by Trent Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box, before chesting the ball down and smashing into the top left corner.

The Gunners forward then completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute after good work from England captain Harry Kane. The young attacker easily guided the ball into the back of the net to complete an impressive move.

It has capped off what has been a remarkable season for the Hale End academy graduate. He managed 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions for Arsenal. The forward has now bagged 11 goals and seven assists in 28 international caps for the Three Lions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists England's Saka has room for improvement

The Three Lions winger is shining for club and country.

Although Saka has been in remarkable form for club and country, his Gunners boss Mikel Arteta insists he can still improve. The Spanish coach lauded the young forward when discussing his development at the Emirates, saying (via Yahoo!):

"The consistency he's shown at his age and at this level is something rare to see. He's taken it with normality."

However, Arteta is adamant that the England international can still improve because he's never satisfied:

"If you ask me if he has room for improvement, I would say: 'Yes - a lot.' He's never satisfied, he always wants more and he can still do a lot of things better and more efficiently, but we are really pleased to have him."

Saka was instrumental in the north Londoners' title challenge last season although they came up short. He won the Premier League Player of the Month award in March. He was also nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, just missing out to Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

