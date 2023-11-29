Bukayo Saka reacts as 22-year-old Arsenal loanee scores winner

Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka reacted to Gunners loanee Tyreece John-Jules bagging his first goal for Derby County in a 1-0 win over Port Vale on Tuesday (November 28).

The 22-year-old striker, who came through Arsenal's youth academy, joined League One side Derby on a season-long loan this summer to further his development.

After being sidelined for most of the season due to a thigh issue, the youngster made his second appearance for Derby on Tuesday. He was the difference maker, bagging the only goal of the game in the 77th minute after coming off the bench.

Following his strike, John-Jules took to Instagram as he shared a series of pictures from the night, captioning the post:

"It’s been a journey… WE BACK !"

Having shared the pitch 47 times with the striker across England and Arsenal's youth teams, Saka reacted to the post with a smiling emoji. The pair have managed seven joint goal contributions.

Bukayo Saka's comment on Tyreece John-Jules' Instagram post

John-Jules has made 42 appearances for Arsenal's Under-21 side, bagging 18 goals and seven assists, but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Meanwhile, Saka is preparing or UEFA Champions League action against Lens at the Emirates on Wednesday (November 29). The winger provided the assist in the north Londoners' 1-0 Premier League win at Brentford (November 25), with Kai Havertz bagging an 89th-minute winner.

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira set to be out for weeks after groin operation

Fabio Vieira

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira is set to be out for weeks after undergoing groin surgery.

Vieira has struggled for minutes this season but could have provided Arteta with another option in left attacking midfield. The Spanish tactician has utilised Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Vieira in the role.

Arteta said that the 23-year-old Vieira will be out till the new year break (via ESPN):

"We sent him to see a specialist, and the advice was to get an operation done in his groin. He did that yesterday. We expect him to be out for weeks now. We don't expect him back this side of the winter break. Let's see how he evolves. We will have to wait and see."

This season, the left-footed midfielder has managed 14 appearances across competitions, which includes two Premier League starts. Since arriving at the Emirates in the summer of 2022 for £34 million, Vieira has made 46 appearances, bagging three goals and 10 assists.