Bukayo Saka tells Tottenham transfer target to join Arsenal during private conversation: Reports

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has reportedly told Eberechi Eze to join the Gunners instead of their north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. According to TEAMtalk, the 23-year-old is trying to persuade the Crystal Palace midfielder to join Mikel Arteta's side.

Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze are national teammates and share a good bond, as they have also been spotted spending time together off the pitch. As per reports, Saka has privately encouraged Eze to join Arsenal over the UEFA Europa League champions.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the best attacking players in English top-tier football currently. Hence, multiple clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham, are keen on signing him.

Spurs are reportedly ready to break the bank to make Eze their club-record signing by triggering his £68 million (€80 million) release clause. According to TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher, both north London clubs have already held talks with Eze over a permanent move this summer.

The Englishman was part of Arsenal's academy from 2006 to 2011 before playing for the youth sides of Fulham, Reading, and Millwall. He joined Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers in August 2020. Since then, he has played 167 games for the Eagles, scoring 40 goals and providing 28 assists across all competitions.

Last season, Eze also won his first major trophy with Crystal Palace, the FA Cup, after beating Manchester City 1-0.

Arsenal join Manchester United and Newcastle United in pursuit of 25-year-old defender: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United and Newcastle United in the race to sign Roma's Evan N'Dicka this summer. According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Roma are required to sell a player in the summer transfer window to balance their Financial Fair Play regulations.

Giallorossi need to make €12-13 million in capital gains to avoid sanctions before the month ends. Roma have some transfers on the way. However, Ecan N'Dicka can help the side secure a decent fee as top European sides are interested in securing the 25-year-old's services.

N'Dicka has denied offers from Marseille, but a move to the Premier League would be a different deal. The Serie A side values the defender at €35 million. Last season, he made 51 appearances for Roma and played a key role in helping the side. secure a UEFA Europa League spot.

