“Bulls***”, “Ancelotti out” - Real Madrid fans fume as experienced star gets the nod for UEFA Super Cup clash against Frankfurt 

Real Madrid fans are angry with manager Carlo Ancelotti following his team selection for the side's UEFA Super Cup clash on Wednesday (August 10) against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Los Blancos will take on last season's Europa League winners at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland. Victory tonight would give them their fifth Super Cup title and tie them for a record number of wins alongside Barcelona and AC Milan.

Ahead of the clash, Ancelotti named his starting XI which had a very familiar feel to it. The Italian named exactly the same side that beat Liverpool in the Champions League final just 11 weeks ago.

That means that the trusted midfield three of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro will start once again for a big European clash. The trio, whose combined age is 98, have incredible experience in big games. They have also been largely responsible for Real Madrid's European dominance in recent seasons.

However, many feel that the clash against the Bundesliga outfit would have been an ideal opportunity to try out either of the club's young, dynamic French duo.

Eduardo Camavinga was extremely impressive in his debut season at the Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni has arrived at the club with huge expectations following his big-money move from Monaco in the summer.

Before the Super Cup kicked off, supporters of the Galacticos shared their disappointment at seeing the veteran midfield start once again.

Here are some of the reactions:

Xerx🇦🇱 @FedevaIverdee



COURTOIS

CARVAJAL MILITAO ALABA MENDY

CASEMIRO

MODRIĆ KROOS

FEDE BENZEMA VINI JR



Slroos on for the kick off thing and then sub him off abeg

💐 @odridismo



COURTOIS

CARVAJAL MILITAO ALABA MENDY

CASEMIRO

MODRIĆ KROOS

FEDE BENZEMA VINI JR



Militao red card. Modric and kroos stinker

Aimal Ahmed @aimalahmed_
I lowkey wanted to see any one of cebellos/camvinga over kroos

Carlo Ancelotti discusses Real Madrid's options to cover Karim Benzema

The Frenchman enjoyed the season of his life last term as he netted 44 times in 46 appearances across all competitions. Benzema's15 goals in the Champions League were a huge factor behind Madrid claiming their 14th European crown.

However, there are concerns among supporters that the Spanish champions may not be able to replace the Frenchman should he get injured or lose form this term.

When asked about the same at a press conference, Ancelotti seemed unconcerned, as he said (as quoted by Real Madrid's official website):

“We’ve got a number of strikers and a good list of them: Benzema, Mariano, Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio, Vini Jr... I hope not to have missed anyone out. When you're without the best striker in the world, it affects the team but we have got some other options. It's difficult to replace Karim.

"There's no player in the world who’s capable of replacing him. If Benzema catches a cold, we’ll adapt to the situation.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra If Karim Benzema scores ONE goal tonight, he will overtake Raúl and be Real Madrid’s 2nd top scorer in the history. If Karim Benzema scores ONE goal tonight, he will overtake Raúl and be Real Madrid’s 2nd top scorer in the history. 🚨 If Karim Benzema scores ONE goal tonight, he will overtake Raúl and be Real Madrid’s 2nd top scorer in the history. 👑 https://t.co/Lg0kTV73Rq

