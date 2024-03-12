Bundesliga giants have made secret plans to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal in the summer - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to complete a permanent move for Jadon Sancho from Manchester United once his loan spell ends in the summer. The England international is back on loan at the Bundesliga side after agreeing a return in the January transfer window.

Sancho cost Manchester United in the region of £73 million when he joined the Premier League giants from Dortmund in 2021, ending a two-year chase for him. The 23-year-old struggled to settle and play his best football at Old Trafford, as he performed at a much lower level than he did in Germany.

Earlier this season, Jadon Sancho had a huge falling-out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag over a media statement. The Dutch manager left Sancho out of his squad to face Arsenal, and when asked after the match, complained of the forward's poor training.

Sancho did not take kindly to the manager's comments and issued a statement on social media, which marked the end of his time with the squad. He was exiled for months before completing a loan move to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

Dortmund have been pleased with the Englishman's performances since his arrival, and manager Edin Terzic is willing to have him back permanently. However, the financial implication of a transfer may be too much for the German outfit to bear, leaving them in search of alternative tactics.

BILD reports that Dortmund are prepared to negotiate another loan deal, this time for the entire 2024-25 season, with Manchester United. This will then allow them to sign the forward for much less in the summer of 2025.

The report also spoke of the potential of a swap deal involving a Manchester United target. The German side are reportedly prepared to allow Donyell Malen to move the other way, seeing as the Red Devils are interested in him.

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho on target in Dortmund win

Jadon Sancho scored his first goal since his return at the weekend against Werder Bremen in what was his eighth league appearance. His goal proved to be the difference-maker for his side as they recorded a second successive away win.

Dutch forward Malen opened the scoring (21') before Sancho fired home his side's second (38') before half-time. Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer saw red before the interval, but his side held on to pick up all three points and retain fourth place.

The next line of business for Jadon Sancho and his Dortmund teammates is a battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Their last-16 tie against PSV is finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, and the German side will be keen to use their home advantage in their favor.