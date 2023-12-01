Bundesliga star flattered by Manchester United interest, willing to make move in January - Reports

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is pleased to be linked with a move to Manchester United and is open to joining the club in January, as per reports in the media. The Guinean striker has taken Europe by storm with his impressive goalscoring feats for the German club this season.

Manchester United have had some trouble in front of goal this season, with big-money summer signing Rasmus Hojlund struggling to score. The Dane is yet to score a single goal in the Premier League this season, with all his goals for the club coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Serhou Guirassy is one of the hottest strikers in Europe this season, with 15 goals for Stuttgart in 12 Bundesliga matches this season. The 27-year-old former Rennes man is second only behind Bayern Munich goal machine Harry Kane in the league's goalscoring charts.

Manchester United are looking at signing another striker to take the bulk of the goalscoring pressure off the 20-year-old Hojlund. The modest release clause of £15 million included in Guirassy's Stuttgart contract will be an encouragement for the Red Devils, who will be open to signing him for that amount.

The Red Devils have held internal discussions about whether to move for Guirassy in the January transfer window. There have been no official contacts made between clubs for the transfer of the striker, as of yet.

Serhou Guirassy has attracted interest from multiple top European sides since hitting the limelight in the Bundesliga this season. The lanky striker is on the radar of AC Milan, Newcastle United, and AS Roma also.

Guirassy has helped Stuttgart reach third place in the German Bundesliga this season, with his goals propelling the side into one of the top spots in the league.

Manchester United target attacking reinforcement

Manchester United have certain problems with their squad, chief of which stems from both ends of the pitch. The team is conceding too many goals, with 33 already let in this season, and its attackers are not scoring enough goals domestically.

Marcus Rashford is the leading marksman for the Red Devils among their forwards, with the Englishman on just two goals in domestic football. Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial have one goal apiece, and 12 matches into the season, this is hardly sustainable.

Erik ten Hag will push for attacking reinforcement in the January transfer window, especially due to his falling out with Jadon Sancho. The Dutch manager will be keen to see improvements in his attacking unit, and this may necessitate the signing of new players.