Bundesliga star 'pushing' for a move to Manchester United - Reports

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho is reportedly 'pushing' for a move to Manchester United. The 21-year-old has been on the Red Devils' radar for the last couple of transfer windows and is desperate to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Jadon Sancho has instructed his agent to push for a transfer to Manchester United in June. The former Manchester City youth product has a gentleman's agreement with Borussia Dortmund about an exit from the club this summer.

Manchester United spent most of last summer's transfer window trying to sign Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils, however, were unwilling to meet Dortmund's £108 million valuation of the Englishman.

Sancho had reportedly agreed to personal terms with Manchester United and was disappointed when his agent Emeka Obasi failed to make the move happen. The Englishman endured a massive dip in form at the start of the season but has regained his magic touch since the start of the year.

The 21-year-old scored two goals in Dortmund's 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the final of the DFB Pokal on Thursday night. He is also expected to be a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2021 European Championships in June.

Borussia Dortmund are willing to listen to offers in the region of £77 million for Sancho. The club are in dire need of funds to balance the books after suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dortmund are desperate to keep hold of Erling Haaland this summer but are open to parting ways with Sancho if they receive a good offer.

🚨 Manchester United believe they lead the chase to sign Jadon Sancho this summer if they can agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund, having overcome hurdles including personal terms and agent fees a year ago as per @RobDawsonESPN via @theutdjournal pic.twitter.com/hmPkptVcJI — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) May 14, 2021

Manchester United could become genuine title contenders if they sign Jadon Sancho

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup Final 2021

Manchester United have been one of the in-form teams in Europe over the last couple of months. Their recent run of results in the Premier League and in Europe has seen them move to second place in the Premier League table while they are also the favourites to win the Europa League.

The signing of Jadon Sancho in the summer could help Manchester United close the gap on Manchester City in the Premier League.

🗣 "I think it's [Jadon] Sancho and that's their business done."



@GNev2 doesn't expect Manchester United to try and sign another striker like Haaland or Harry Kane this summer pic.twitter.com/u2u8fUlJl7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2021

The Red Devils, though, need to sign a top-quality defender and a defensive midfielder. Manchester United have struggled in their last two Premier League games against Leicester City and Liverpool due to the absence of Harry Maguire in the team's backline.

The poor performances of Fred and Scott McTominay have also led to many fans and pundits calling for Manchester United to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer.