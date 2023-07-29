Bundesliga star Stefan Lainer ruled out for 'several months' after being diagnosed with cancer

Borussia Monchengladbach and Austria full-back Stefan Lainer has been sidelined for several months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Medical examinations have shown that Stefan Lainer, 30, has lymphoma, which is a cancer of the body's infection-fighting cells. The Borussia Monchengladbach star will, therefore, begin treatment immediately as he looks to regain full fitness as soon as possible.

Lainer will be out of action for several months and will not feature for Monchengladbach when the Bundesliga season kicks off on August 18.

However, the German club are optimistic he will resume playing soon as the cancer has been detected early. Their statement read (h/t talkSPORT):

"Stefan Lainer will be missing from action for several months. After medical examinations, the 30-year-old right-back has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The Austria international will now need to undergo several months of treatment."

Monchengladbach added:

"The cancer has been detected extremely early and is treatable with medication. There is an extremely high chance that he will get back to full health, and a normal life including professional sport could still be possible."

Other Bundesliga clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg, extended their support to Lainer on social media. Schalke 04 central defender Timo Baumgartl was also among those who backed the Austria international to return to action soon.

"You got this! #f**kcancer," Baumgartl wrote under Monchengladbach's Instagram post.

Monchengladbach director of sport Roland Virkus, meanwhile, said:

"We will do everything to make sure Stevie (Stefan Lainer) gets the best treatment possible and wish him and his family lots of strength and optimism as they fight this disease."

Stefan Lainer's career highlights

Stefan Lainer is a right-footed full-back, who can also operate as a right midfielder or center-back. He played for FC Liefering and SV Reid in Austria at the beginning of his senior career. The defender joined Red Bull Salzburg, where he spent a significant chunk of his youth career, in 2015.

Lainer went on to enjoy a fruitful four-year spell at Salzburg, making 171 appearances across competitions. The right-back bagged 13 goals and 34 assists in those games. He also helped them win seven trophies, including four league titles.

The defender's impressive performances for Salzburg earned him a €12.5 million move to Monchengladbach in the summer of 2019.

He has played 125 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club, contributing 17 goals. He also has 38 caps for the Austria national team.