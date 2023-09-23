Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils notch first away win of season | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United rode a late first-half strike from Bruno Fernandes to beat Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, September 23.

Burnley came into the game having secured their first points of the season with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Lyle Foster was the only change from that game, having been sent off, and was replaced by Aaron Ramsey.

Manchester United, on the other hand, added Lisandro Martinez to a long list of injured players. Jonny Evans made his first start since signing a short-term deal, while youngster Hannibal Mejbri was also handed a start.

It was the home side that looked the better of the two in the first half, enjoying the lion's share of the possession and creating chances. Zeki Amdouni came closest, hitting the post from a through ball.

Minutes later, Manchester United thought they had taken the lead after Evans headed in a corner from Sergio Reguilon. However, Rasmus Hojlund was adjudged to have impeded Clarets keeper James Trafford in the process and the goal was disallowed.

Kompany's side continued to press the issue but it was the visitors who took the lead late in the first half. Evans was involved again, finding Bruno Fernandes with a brilliant diagonal and the Portugal international struck a sweet first-time volley to make it 1-0.

Manchester United looked to kill the game in the second half as Burnley were unable to find the attacking rhythm they had in the first period. The win meant that the Red Devils climbed back to the top half of the table.

Here are five talking points from the game:

#1. A good return to United for Jonny Evans

Manchester United surprised everybody when they signed academy product and veteran Jonny Evans on a short-term deal this season. The Northern Irishman had last been with the side in 2015 and since played for West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City before becoming a free agent this summer. With the host of injuries to their centre-backs, the 35-year-old stepped in and produced a calm performance. He almost got on the scoresheet before setting up Fernandes for the only goal of the night.

#2. Rashford's struggles in front of goal continue

Marcus Rashford has been unable to find his brilliant form from last season, where he bagged 30 goals. The winger had another ineffective night against Burnley. He has bagged just one goal and one assist so far this season. Manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping he can find his form back with the side looking to break a poor run in form.

#3. Burnley were unlucky to go home with nothing

Having begun their Premier League campaign with three straight losses, Vincent Kompany's Burnley side looked to get back on track after a 1-1 draw last week. Against United, they were clearly the better side for 90 minutes but were unable to find the back of the net. With just one point from their first five games, they will be looking to avoid falling into a hole and suffer relegation.

#4. Bruno Fernandes with a touch of class

Bruno Fernandes stole the show with a moment of sheer class to win the game for Manchester United. He scored a brilliant volley against the run of play, in a first half where the Red Devils were clearly second-best. Fernandez timed his movement into the box well before unleashing a first-time effort beyond Trafford. He has two goals and two assists this season.

#5. Manchester United break their bad run

United came into the game on the back of three consecutive losses and were looking to jump up the table from 13th. Once again, they had a difficult time but kept it together defensively to snatch all three points. They will look to use this win as a springboard to put away their poor start and aim for a top four finish.