Burnley midfielder Aaron Ramsey forced to receive oxygen after being stretchered off due to horror injury in 5-0 loss against Arsenal

Burnley starlet Aaron Ramsey was forced to receive oxygen after suffering a nasty injury during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday, February 16.

The Gunners won 5-0, courtesy of goals from Martin Odegaard (4'), Bukayo Saka (41'P, 47'), Leandro Trossard (66') and Kai Havertz (78'). The incident involving Ramsey took place in the 63rd minute after he had a nasty landing, needing further attention with oxygen, which delayed the game.

The worrying scenes at Turf Moor were acknowledged by Arsenal's social media account as they tweeted (via Daily Star):

"There's been a significant stoppage in play which ends with Burnley's Aaron Ramsey leaving the pitch on a stretcher following an awkward landing. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Aaron".

Ramsey joined Burnley from Aston Villa at the start of the season for a reported £14 million. He has made 17 appearances across competitions across competitions for Vincent Kompany's team.

Kompany provided an update about Ramsey after the game, saying (via Burnley Express):

“It didn’t look good. I can only hope for it not to be as bad as it looked and for him to hopefully have a speedy recovery. But I can’t say too much more at the moment.”

“I can see what everyone saw, it looked like something happened with his knee but it’s too early to know.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks after Burnley demolition

Arsenal have won two back-to-back away games in a commanding manner, scoring 11 unanswered goals.

It was a near-flawless performance at Turf Moor from Mikel Arteta's side. The Spaniard expressed satisfaction at the display (via the Gunners' website):

"Yeah, really happy obviously with the performance and the result, with the individual and collective as well.

"The contribution of every single player has been very, very good and the fact that the team looked like it wanted more. They weren’t satisfied, they wanted to score more and didn’t want to concede a goal, so I’m really pleased to see that consistency."

Arsenal return to action on February 21 to play FC Porto in Portugal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They return to league action on February 24 against Newcastle United at the Emirates.