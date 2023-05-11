"Busquets' departure is beginning for Messi's return" - Javier Tebas makes bold claim regarding a possible Lionel Messi and Barcelona reunion

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Sergio Busquets leaving Barcelona has opened the doors for a Lionel Messi return. However, he has insisted that there is a long way to go as the Catalan club are yet to reach the financial limits set by the league.

Barcelona are dreaming of a reunion with Messi and getting him back to Camp Nou. The Argentine is ready for a return as his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires in the summer (via GOAL).

Speaking to the media on Thursday (May 11), Tebas confirmed that Messi could be set for a Barcelona return if the Catalan club make more adjustments. He was quoted by El Partidazo de COPE saying:

"Busquets' departure is beginning of the road for Messi's return, but to reach the end, Barça still have to walk many meters. I'm not the one to give them the green light, it will be the economic control."

It is not the first time the president of La Liga has spoken about Messi's return. Earlier this season, he said via Forbes:

"Today, they can not register Messi, but hopefully they manage it. There is plenty of time left. We are waiting for a viability plan, they can sell players, [but] today it is difficult."

He added:

"Hopefully, as a league, Barca will make the necessary moves for Messi to come, but we will not change any rules so that they can sign Messi. That is what we expect. I would like Messi to play in this competition."

The Blaugrana face competition from Al Hilal and Inter Miami for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Barcelona working on improving financial situation

Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu has confirmed that the club are working on getting the green signal from La Liga for their feasibility plan.

He revealed on Thursday at a press conference that they are at an advanced stage and should get a reply from the league later this month. He was quoted by BarcaTimes saying:

"We are at an very advanced stage. In addition to decrease in income, we must also take into account the increase in revenue. We are in a GREAT position and we'll continue to work. The first thing we'll do when we get the green light from La Liga is to register new contracts. Then, we'll see about signings. In order for players to come, there must be departures."

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, and more players have been linked with exits in the summer as Barcelona plan to raise funds. This could the club to bring Messi back to the club.

The Argentine scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for Barca, helping them win numerous trophies in the process.

