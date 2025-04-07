“But comparing him to David is difficult” - Mikel Merino claims Arsenal star is the best player in Premier League now

Arsenal star Mikel Merino has claimed that Martin Odegaard is the best player in the Premier League. He admitted that it was difficult to compare the Norwegian with David Silva, but was happy to have shared the pitch with both.

Speaking to MARCA, Merino stated that Odegaard was similar to Manchester City legend Silva. He was unwilling to compare the two but was ready to claim that the Arsenal teammate was the best player in the league this season.

He said via TBR Football:

“They’re similar positions, like playmakers… They’re players you pair up with, but perhaps with different technical profiles. When I was at Real Sociedad, I posted on Instagram saying goodbye to Martin, and a few days later, Silva joined Real Sociedad. Martin is arguably the best player in the Premier League, but comparing him to David is difficult… although even comparing them is praise for Odegaard. I was fortunate to be able to play with both of them.”

Mikel Merino has played 59 matches with Martin Odegaard at Arsenal and Real Sociedad, while combining for three goals. He shared the pitch with David Silva during matches at the Spanish side and they combined just once.

Ian Wright claimed Arsenal captain's form dropped for key reason

Ian Wright spoke about Martin Odegaard earlier this season and claimed that Arsenal rushed him back from his injury. He added that the Norwegian was not ready to make his return to the pitch, but the Gunners pushed him as they needed to get points against Newcastle United and Tottenham.

He said via TBR Football:

“I think you made a good point, right, about him coming back maybe earlier than he should have. Simply because of, when you watch him, especially in, whether it was the Newcastle or Tottenham game, and he looks, when he goes down, he’s staying down a little bit longer. He’s not, he’s not right. He’s not, and I’ll tell you what it makes me worry about is, I know that Saka had an operation, so he’s going to take longer."

"But I worry that they will be doing the same thing, rushing him through. And then you see what you guys won’t see on a daily basis when your top players in your club, when you are at the higher echelons of the league and your top players are out. It’s every day, someone, how you doing? How long, what do you think? We need you, we need you," he added.

Martin Odegaard has played 23 matches in the Premier League this season. He has scored two goals and assisted four times for the Gunners, who sit second in the Premier League table.

