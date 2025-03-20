“But hopefully, it won’t be so good tomorrow!” - Kasper Schmeichel lifts lid on his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of his side’s Nations League encounter with Portugal, Denmark ace Kasper Schmeichel revealed how he has struck up a friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Celtic goalkeeper has had a long relationship with the Portugal legend since his father played for Sporting CP and a young Ronaldo blossomed in the youth ranks.

Eventually, the two men would find themselves in Manchester, on opposite sides of the same city: Schmeichel at Manchester City, Ronaldo at United. The goalkeeper told Danish media (via One Football):

"I remember when my father was at Sporting, there was talk of someone coming up who was special. It was Ronaldo, of course, and I've played against him a few times for the national team. We've lived in the same town, and our children have gone to school together. He's a nice guy who's open and friendly.

"He is one of the best footballers who's ever lived, and I always look forward to meeting someone like him. I have a great relationship with him, but hopefully, it won't be so good tomorrow!"

Denmark and Portugal face each other in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on March 20 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Denmark finished second in their group and Portugal went through theirs unbeaten. The second leg is scheduled for March 23 in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr future uncertain after Saudi Pro League chief’s comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr has been thrown into doubt after comments from Saudi Pro League chief Mohammed Basrawi. Although reports indicate Ronaldo signed to extend his deal through June 2026, nothing official has been confirmed. This has fueled even more questions about the Portuguese star’s long-term plan in Saudi Arabia.

Basrawi downplayed the significance of Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in the league. He said that while the five-time Ballon d’Or-winning player has global reach, the league’s main emphasis is on building and growing, telling Marca (via GOAL):

"Cristiano isn't just a football player; he's already a celebrity, a brand in himself, followed by fans all over the world. But the strategy isn't just about them, as important as they are, but also about the rest of the clubs and players.

"Stars come and go, and fans come and go with them. Cristiano's challenge is a challenge, but there's more to it."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of Al-Nassr's best players this season, with 19 goals in 24 Saudi Pro League matches. His impact on the field has been undeniable, but how much longer he will remain at the heart of the Gulf State’s football plans is a matter of debate.

