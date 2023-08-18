"But I only do them for home games" - Lionel Messi opens up on heart-warming reason behind new Marvel goal celebrations

Lionel Messi recently revealed that his three sons are behind the Marvel-inspired celebrations during his Inter Miami games. He added that they practice the celebrations before the home games as he wants to share the moment with his kids.

Messi has been in fine form since joining Inter Miami and has scored nine goals in six matches. The games at the DRV PNK Stadium have seen him do the comic superhero celebrations.

Speaking to the media in a press conference on Thursday, Messi stated that he was only doing the celebrations at the home games as he wanted to share the moment with his sons.

"My three sons are still on vacation, have not started school yet, so every night we watch Marvel superhero movies. They came up with the idea and asked that whenever I have a game and score a goal, I do a Marvel superhero celebration," he said.

"That's how it started, and we continued that ritual. Each time we watched a new movie, we would practice a goal celebration. But I only do them for home games, when the kids are here, near me, so we can share those moments. When I see them in the stands, that is when I do them," Messi added.

Lionel Messi has so far done the Wakanda, Thor, and Spiderman celebrations during his games.

Lionel Messi happy with his decision to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi recently stated that he is happy with his decision to join Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the ongoing summer transfer window. He added that the move to France was not something he wanted as his plan in 2021 was always to remain in Barcelona.

Speaking about his move to the United States, Messi claimed that he is enjoying the experience of living in Miami.

"Today I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made. I'm happy enjoying this new stage, and I'm enjoying the experience of living here in this country," the Argentine skipper said.

Inter Miami will take on Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday, August 19. Lionel Messi's side have been on a six-match winning streak since he moved to the United States.