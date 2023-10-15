"But at Real Madrid I have to" - Los Blancos star admits he is not happy with new playing position under Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has expressed his discontentment at being played out of position by manager Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The versatile Brazilian forward has been hugely influential for Los Blancos in recent campaigns. Rodrygo's dynamism has helped him play a variety of roles in attack but he has now revealed that he prefers playing down the wings.

However, Rodrygo has been deployed as a number 9 for Real Madrid this season and it hasn't gone according to plan. The 22-year-old's output was expected to increase but he has only managed to score one goal and provide one assist in 11 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid.

With new loan signing Joselu proving to be effective in the centre-forward role in the limited opportunities he has been given, Rodrygo could get replaced from the starting XI soon.

Speaking to the press after Brazil's 1-1 draw against Venezuela on Thursday, Rodrygo said:

“It’s always important being able to do many things on the field. I’ve always said that I can play in both wings, I simply don’t like playing as a 9 but in Real Madrid I have to.

"With Brazil I can move all around the pitch and that helps my game. Being able to do those things is important because it increases your chances of playing and that’s crucial for me.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti talked about playing Rodrygo as #9 last season

Following Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Sevilla on May 27 last term, the Italian manager had mooted the idea of playing Rodrygo as a centre-forward in his press conference. He said:

“Obviously Rodrygo stood out in this game because he scored the two goals. I think he can play as a centre-forward, although he does have different characteristics. If you dribble in the middle then it can be easier to score than when you’re playing out wide.

"If you play centre-forward with the quality he has, he can create chances. Obviously, he doesn’t have the build for aerial duels, but has the quality to play at this position.”

He was a standout performer for Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season when he was largely deployed down the flanks. Rodrygo scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for Ancelotti's side last term.