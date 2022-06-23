“But is he the right fit for what Manchester United need at the moment?” – John O’Shea questions Red Devils’ interest in transfer target

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea has shared his concerns regarding his former club's interest in Christian Eriksen.

According to reports from Daily Star, the Red Devils are closing in on the signing of the Danish international on a free transfer, and are believed to be in pole position to secure his signature.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of this month with his six-month contract with Brentford expiring.

The Danish playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 while representing his country and saw his Inter Milan contract terminated due to Serie A restrictions.

The midfielder made a remarkable comeback for Premier League side Brentford in January and helped Thomas Frank’s side climb up the table.

However, John O'Shea has shared his reservations regarding Manchester United's interest in the Dane.

The former Republic of Ireland international has cast his doubts on whether Eriksen should be regarded as a priority or not. He told Paddy Power, (via Metro):

"When a good player becomes available, they’ll figure out a way to get him in if they can, and if the manager wants him. With Christian Eriksen, they would have had discussions about him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



More: Steven Bergwijn's expected to leave, Ajax are working on it. Man United and Brentford are still waiting for final answer from Christian Eriksen. Tottenham, focused on different players after one conversation with his agent - then no follow up or official bid.More: Steven Bergwijn's expected to leave, Ajax are working on it. Man United and Brentford are still waiting for final answer from Christian Eriksen. Tottenham, focused on different players after one conversation with his agent - then no follow up or official bid. ⚪️🇩🇰 #THFC More: Steven Bergwijn's expected to leave, Ajax are working on it.

‘Thankfully, he’s got back to full fitness, and he showed his quality at Brentford last season. There’s lots of boxes to be ticked in terms of what he can bring to the team but is he the necessary fit for this team at this time? Manchester United have to weigh up those options.

"Eriksen is a quality player, no one is denying that. But is he the right fit for what Manchester United need at the moment? That’s up to the manager and the recruitment team."

O'Shea has claimed that the Red Devils should rather be looking for Ajax players that have already played under Erik ten Hag. He has also urged his former club to act quickly in the transfer market. He added:

"There are other players at Ajax who Ten Hag should know very well and you’d hope that if there were certain individuals he thought could settle into the Premier League and Manchester United quickly, then hopefully they can get that over the line.

"I’m sure that behind the scenes, they’ll be discussing that and hopefully those things can happen quite quickly."

Christian Eriksen should be a good addition to Manchester United

An experienced and Premier League proven midfielder of Eriksen's caliber would be a good addition to Manchester United on a free transfer.

Eriksen has been reliable and consistent throughout his career and would add a lot of quality to the Red Devils' team.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Kevin De Bruyne (51) created more goalscoring chances from set-pieces than Christian Eriksen (45) in the Premier League last season from the moment the Dane made his full debut for Brentford Only Kevin De Bruyne (51) created more goalscoring chances from set-pieces than Christian Eriksen (45) in the Premier League last season from the moment the Dane made his full debut for Brentford 🎯 Only Kevin De Bruyne (51) created more goalscoring chances from set-pieces than Christian Eriksen (45) in the Premier League last season from the moment the Dane made his full debut for Brentford https://t.co/Amyhoev1Gi

The Danish playmaker showed his determination last season by making an incredible return from a huge setback.

The Red Devils are in dire need of reinforcements in midfield and Eriksen, on a free transfer, seems like an absolute no-brainer.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far