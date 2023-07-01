“But Ronaldo had better weak foot and free-kick” – Fans give clear answer on young player who reminds them of Cristiano Ronaldo

Twitter fans named Kylian Mbappe as the player who reminds them of Cristiano Ronaldo with his playing style. This was after they were asked about the matter by a Twitter handle named TCR (@TeamCRonaldo).

The account posed a question that read:

"Name one young footballer who’s playing style reminds you of Cristiano Ronaldo."

Ronaldo was a menace for defenders as a youngster. His skills, explosiveness, trickery, speed, and other attributes often left opposition players for dead. Fans, however, think that Kylian Mbappe is somewhat similar to the Portuguese legend.

One fan wrote on Twitter about the same:

"Mbaape but Ronaldo had better weak foot and free kick."

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world at the moment. He is also fast and explosive. While he is already a FIFA World Cup winner with France, to reach Ronaldo's level, Mbappe still has a lot of work to do.

Nevertheless, here are some of the replies to the question asked by TCR:

Giovanni La Licata @giovadidas

Ronaldo is unique, not even in 1000 years well see a player like him @TeamCRonaldo Mbappe, but not because mbappe looks like ronaldo, but just because he copies ronaldo in everything

Andile Jnr @Andile81349343 @TeamCRonaldo Mbappe but he needs to join better team to emulate his legend

Raj @sriv02840517 @TeamCRonaldo Mbaape but Ronaldo had better weak foot and free kick

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Name one young footballer who's playing style reminds you of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rio Ferdinand recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's younger version

Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon as a youngster in 2003 and left the club as a superstar. Rio Ferdinand recently made a claim about the Portuguese attacker.

While naming the five wonderkids he has seen, Ferdinand named Ronaldo as one of them. The legendary defender said on his FIVE YouTube channel:

"I would advise people to go back and watch clips of Cristiano Ronaldo in Man Utd shirt. There was no one like him, and there has been nothing like him since."

Ronaldo and Ferdinand shared the pitch 221 times as teammates before the Portuguese left Manchester United to join Real Madrid back in 2009. They won 10 trophies together, including one UEFA Champions League and three Premier League titles. Ferdinand has always raved about his former teammate's stint at the Old Trafford club.

